M3 at ‘We Love NYC’

For New York City's 'We Love NYC' Central Park concert in late summer, Music Mix Mobile was on-hand to capture the proceedings (before the rain hit).

New York, NY (October 25, 2021)—When New York City held We Love NYC, a late Summer, all-star Central Park concert, Journey, Andrea Bocelli, Santana, LL Cool J, Jon Batiste and Jennifer Hudson wowed the crowd, but then Hurricane Henri crashed the party with a downpour and lightning. Barry Manilow’s set was cut short (alas, he didn’t make it through the rain), and headliners Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith and the Killers never got to hit the stage.

On hand to capture the event—if not lightning in a bottle—was remote recording/mixing/broadcast audio services company Music Mix Mobile (M3), which fielded both its Eclipse and Voyager trucks, with veteran TV event engineers Jay Vicari and Eric Schilling mixing in them. Outfitted with Lawo MC562 48 surfaces, M&K 5.1 speaker systems, Avid/Apple-centric recording systems and more, the trucks have been busy recently, capturing the Global Citizen Festival, iHeartRadio Music Festival and Fiesta Latina, and Coldplay’s opening concert at Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena, while the CMAs and Latin Grammy Awards are on the docket for November.

“With major entertainment productions like these, you still need services to be on site, especially if there’s music going on,” says M3 cofounder Joel Singer. “People want to be able to walk into an environment, sit down with the engineer, talk and listen and play with it. It’s tough to do that remotely, so we’re extremely fortunate we’ve been able to carry on and weather the storm.”