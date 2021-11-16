Lawo diamond Broadcast Console Launches

Rastatt, Germany (November 16, 2021)—Lawo has unveiled its diamond broadcast console for radio and TV applications. diamond is a completely modular production system that allows broadcasters to build a console tailored to specific requirements of users and workflows. Several module types are available for customer-specific arrangements of hardware controls and sections.

The IP-native mixing system is based on the open AES67/RAVENNA Audio-over-IP networking standards and also complies with ST2110-30/-31 and ST2022-7. Powered by the Lawo Power Core Engine, diamond is designed with expandable I/O in mind, accommodating AES67, MADI, analog, AES3 as well as Dante audio sources and destinations.

Modular by design, diamond is available in configurations from 2 to 60 physical faders, either in a desktop or flush-mounted build. Fader-adjacent color displays give extended source information, and two fader layers allow operators to instantly switch between multiple tasks. Silent, motorized faders and precise encoders inherited from Lawo’s mc² audio production consoles aid integration with program automation and playout systems. Programmable, color-coded LED button and encoder lighting highlights common control functions.

Meanwhile, optional Virtual Extension modules feature HD color TFT displays for extended information and touch control. Ember+ and HTML5 integration enables control of third-party hardware and software.

diamond sports numerous assistive mixing technologies; for example, the AutoMix function automatically maintains the balance of multi-mic productions, and AutoMix Grouping allows that automatic mixing to be applied to multiple independent source groups. AutoGain, an automatic gain setting function, optimizes guest and host mic levels.

The diamond display apps take advantage of IP studio networking, giving users the ability to operate their console remotely with complete access to every function from a PC with a LAN / WAN connection.

Thanks to an unlimited number of snapshots and DSP profiles that can be stored and recalled from any networked console, individual talent profiles or customized show setups are available anywhere, including to operators working remotely from home studios and other sites. A rights-management system gives engineers the power to tailor access to console features based on multiple user groups, or on a user-by-user basis.