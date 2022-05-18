M3 Weathers the Pandemic

Frenchtown, NJ (May 18, 2022)—Full-service remote recording facilities provider Music Mix Mobile (M3) reports that the technology investments it made during the pandemic have helped strengthen the company for the future as the industry begins to emerge from the recent disruptive times.

“In addition to our Eclipse and Voyager remote recording trucks, over the last year, we’ve made a major re-investment into [M3’s] Phoenix [truck], our latest creation, with a Lawo MC56MKII system, 48 fader surface and Nova 73 DSP / IO rack,” M3 co-founder Joel Singer states. “We have connectivity for 168 channels of Lawo preamps connected to the truck via Ravenna Link, a Waves SuperRack System, Pro Tools, UAD Live System, TC 6000, Eventide Eclipse and M&K monitors — it’s an awesome system.”

At the same time, M3 acquired two smaller-frame Lawo MC236 consoles, a 24-channel and 40-channel configuration transported in road cases, allowing M3 to handle smaller shows and events with the same level of audio quality and streamlined workflow.

But equipment is only part of the equation; having staff in place is another element. “Throughout our history, we have built a staff of extremely talented technicians. Peter Gary, Brian Flanzbaum and Corey Hilton are simply the best in the business. Fortunately, we were able to retain them all throughout the last two years,” says M3 co-founder Mitch Maketansky. “The same people show up all the time to all the gigs in the key positions. We work with only the best freelancers, and we’re very particular about who is on our team. That combination provides our clients with not only a very high level of expertise, but also a high level of comfort because of the consistency in our staff.”

In addition to M3’s full-time staff, freelance Pro Tools operators Teng Chen and Caroline Sanchez, and Grammy Award-winning engineer Eric Schilling have spent more than their fair share of time working on high-profile shows in the M3 trucks, including the Latin Grammys, Global Citizen Festival, CMA Awards, I Heart Music Festival, and most recently the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the M3 Eclipse and Voyager trucks were on site.

Schilling says, “When I’m in those trucks, it brings comfort to me, knowing that I don’t even need to think about whether I might have some quirks or workflow issues that I have to get around. And having Pro Tools operators like Teng and Caroline — whom I’ve worked with before and who both come from Saturday Night Live — were great to have on site at this year’s Grammys, as they are both very experienced. And because they’re used to doing live broadcast with SNL, you can’t really rattle them because they know what it’s like. It’s a great team.”