A Studio Opens in Brooklyn

Brooklyn, N.Y. (June 30, 2026)—Music producer and songwriter Rich Tuorto has launched SongBoy Studios in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn, with acoustic and technical design provided by WSDG.

Tuorto, a Cornell University-trained architect turned touring musician turned producer, first came to wider attention through a stint on American Idol before redirecting his career toward songwriting and production. After years of working from his home in Prospect Heights, the growth of his business and broader creative ambitions made a dedicated professional space a necessity.

Tuorto, who is managed by Assemble Sound, an affiliate of Atlantic Records, is currently focused on developing artists in close collaboration with Atlantic. SongBoy Studios was conceived not only to support his own production work, but also to provide a platform for a potential publishing company, songwriter camps and use by Atlantic Records and other labels, including the recently acquired Fader label.

WSDG partner and project manager Will Brown led the design effort, delivering acoustical design, structural acoustics, room acoustics, technical interiors, and AV design as a full-package scope. The builder was Studios by Sonic, with Matt Schaefer of Full Normal serving as AV integrator.

The studio occupies approximately 1,500 square feet within a mixed-use building previously held by a single tenant whose departure allowed the floor to be subdivided into smaller units. The timing proved advantageous: the project team was able to implement construction modifications before other tenants moved in, adding flexibility that would have been difficult to achieve in a more established building.

The facility is built around a large primary control room designed to function as both a high-performance mixing and production environment and a live tracking space. A separate iso booth, sized to accommodate a full drum kit, provides dedicated isolation for recording drums, vocals, and other instruments.

All the facility’s walls are clad in oak wood paneling, herringbone timber flooring runs throughout, and a custom-built desk serves as the centerpiece of the control room. Custom lighting, a bespoke millwork bar and considered finish selections throughout give the space a distinctly residential quality.