The GreenHouse Grows in Brooklyn

The GreenHouse Recording Co. in Brooklyn has become a multi-room production environment powered by ADAM Audio monitoring systems.

Los Angeles, CA (June 12, 2026)—Paul “Willie Green” Womack has expanded his Brooklyn-based facility, The GreenHouse Recording Co., into a multi-room production environment powered by ADAM Audio monitoring systems.

An independent hip-hop producer, engineer and songwriter, known for his work with artists including Wiz Khalifa, The Roots, Donnie McClurkin, Open Mike Eagle, Billy Woods and The Alchemist, Womack recently took over the entire facility where he has occupied a single mix room for the past five years. Located in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, The GreenHouse now includes a dedicated 7.1.4 immersive mix room, a tracking room connected to a live room, and a smaller production and writing suite, all designed to support a wide range of modern music production workflows.

At the heart of the expansion is Studio B, Womack’s flagship immersive mix room, configured around a 7.1.4 ADAM Audio monitoring system featuring A8H left and right monitors, an A44H center channel, A4V surrounds and height channels, and a Sub10 MK2 subwoofer. The room is designed primarily for immersive music mixing, while also serving as a bookable Atmos space for outside clients.

“Once I started working in immersive, I found it hard to go back to stereo,” Womack says. “With stereo, you’re creating the illusion of space. In immersive, you’re already inside the space and working outward from there. It opens up a much wider palette creatively.”

The facility’s Studio C production room currently features ADAM Audio A3X monitors and serves as a dedicated songwriting and beat-production environment, while plans are underway to expand ADAM Audio monitoring into the primary tracking room as well.

“The first studio I worked in after college had ADAM monitors, and I loved the way music sounded through them,” Womack says. “Years later I did a shootout with some A7s, and I haven’t turned back since. I just keep buying more of these speakers.”

Womack envisions his facility as a broader creative hub for Brooklyn artists, complete with rotating art installations and collaborative spaces designed to encourage interaction between musicians, producers and visual artists.