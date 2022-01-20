Beethoven Streams with a Little Help from AI

Solingen, Germany (January 20, 2022)—Remote Recording Network (RRN), based in Germany, made use of AI and a remote mixing environment to deliver a hybrid live and streaming performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 10 from Hamburg late last year.

Through a Deutsche Telekom project, international musicologists and artificial intelligence (AI) experts developed an AI to analyze Beethoven’s work and notes on the unfinished symphony, then created a complete version of the composer’s final work. Additionally, the Remote Recording Network team responsible for ensuring the best possible sound was not on site in Hamburg, but rather at Teldex Studio Berlin, a better environment for high-quality mixing.

“We began development of a remote solution not because of the pandemic, but because we wanted to work in a perfect environment, both acoustically and technically,” said Remote Recording Network CEO Peter Brandt. “With this production of Beethoven’s 10th and other live events, we have shown that we can direct and control all tech layers of a large-scale production from anywhere. We’ve proved that remote setups reduce costs while raising the bar for overall quality.”

The recording veteran also noted that the remote model not only eliminates the cost of broadcast vans, hotels, and travel costs for all the specialists, but also allows them to work from their perfect environment, literally anywhere in the world. The RRN remote tech stack works with T 5G, classic DSL, or fiber connection, or combinations of all three, enabling any production — including direction, live video, lighting and sound controls — to go fully remote.

From a remote tech point of view, production of the live Symphony No. 10 concert was a rather small setup — and it wasn’t the RRN team’s first fully remote project. Their production of “Around the World in 80 Milliseconds,” in collaboration with Riedel Communications, earned the two companies and their technology partners an IBC2021 Innovation Award. For that landmark virtual live event, Riedel and RRN brought together teams working remotely across four countries and three continents.