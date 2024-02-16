A Dream Becomes Reality at German Studio

Cambridge, UK (February 15, 2024)—Songwriter, producer and engineer Farzad “Farzi” Rahnavard, has upgraded the audio conversion system at his studio in Hamburg, Germany,

Rahnavard has invested in a Prism Sound Dream ADA-128 modular conversion system. “The Dream ADA-128 provides an exceptional phantom center and stereo image, making it easy for me to EQ and use compression during mastering. All my decisions are made much quicker, significantly improving my workflow,” he says.

Rahnavard is also the founder of Duo Mastering, which offers mixing, mastering and audio engineering coaching led by pro audio industry professionals Tayib Thomas and Thomas Petermann. He began his own career as a songwriter for major record labels and had an international hit with Blasterjaxx. As a mixing and mastering engineer, he has worked with artists such as Cro, Shindy, Mike Singer and Shirin David.

“I am now using my Dream ADA-128 in conjunction with a Maselec MTC-1X mastering transfer console, which is the centerpiece of my studio. I also have Barefoot MM26 main monitors, Terry Audio EQ, a Manley Vari Mu and a selection of outboard equipment from manufacturers such as Vertigo Sound, Knif Audio and Maselec.”

Since upgrading his studio, Rahnavard has completed a number of projects and is currently working with Sacha Hanlet, a singer, songwriter and record producer based in Luxembourg. “I have used my new ADA-128 across several different music genres, and I love it,” he says. “It performs flawlessly. The sound quality is why I bought the ADA-128 in the first place. I highly recommend trying it out but have money in your bank account because once you’ve tried it, you’ll want to keep it!”