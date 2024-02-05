Mix LA: Immersive Music Production Panelists Announced!

Santa Monica, CA (February 5, 2024)—Mix Magazine and its parent company, Future Publishing, have announced the speaker lineup for Mix LA: Immersive Music Production, an all-day event to be held March 2, 2024, at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s recently refurbished recording facilities, 21fifteen Studios, in Santa Monica.

“We have an amazing collection of mixing engineers lined up to talk about immersive music,” said Mix co-editor Tom Kenny. “We have multi-Grammy winners, and we have extremely talented up-and-comers. We have some who rely primarily on headphones and binaural, and others with stunning-sounding 9.1.6 rooms, designed professionally from the ground up. That’s where immersive music is at right now, and there’s a need for education on immersive audio across all levels of professional audio. These talented mixers come out to a studio, on a Saturday, to educate the audience. We are extremely grateful, for both their talent and their generosity.”

The Mix Panel Series serves as the foundation of the all-day event, which also includes sponsor demonstrations and listening sessions throughout the seven-studio complex. The panels, which will take place in the facility’s new 13.1.8 Performance Stage, include the following speakers, with two more awaiting confirmation:

Creative Intent: The Stereo and Immersive Mixes

Monitoring the Mix: Speakers and Headphones

PLUS! New for Los Angeles: Breaking It Down!

Each “Breaking It Down” session will begin with a Dolby Atmos playback of the selected song in 21fifteen Studios’ 13.1.8 Performance Stage, followed by a one-on-one discussion with moderator Nick Rives, UMG director of engineering and longtime mix engineer.

Bob Clearmountain on Roxy Music’s Avalon

Dave Rideau on Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue

Ryan Ulyate on Ryan Ulyate’s Act 3

Following the event, attendees will be shuttled a half-mile down Colorado Avenue to Host Partner Apogee Digital for an afterparty, which will include food, beverages, and immersive music-listening sessions.

Other sponsors confirmed as of press time include SSL, PMC, RSPE Audio Solutions, Avid and DPA Microphones.