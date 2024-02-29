Belgian Complex Upgrades Converters

Belgium (February 29, 2024)—Commercial recording facility Number Nine Studios in Belgium has purchased a Prism Sound Dream ADA-128 modular conversion system, a decision made by owner, musician and producer Sebastian Omerson.

Prior to moving into the studio world, Omerson was a guitarist in various bands including the Belgian rock bands Pornorama, Starfighter and The Subs. He set up his first studio in the early 2000s and planned to use the facility for his own projects, but external work came in so thick and fast that he soon found himself engineering and producing full time.

By 2013, Omerson had grown out of his original studio and he found a building in Ghent. Once a carpenter’s warehouse, Number Nine Studios is now a 450-sq.-m. multi-room complex that offers 11 recording spaces, including two live rooms with different acoustics, booths and a control room.

“I’d spent 10 years working in a small room with no patch bay or booths and with poor acoustics, so that experience informed the way we built Number Nine Studios,” he says. “We focused on acoustics and workflow, as well as decent equipment. The result is a studio with an incredible workflow — a well-organized band can record an album in less than a week, even less for smaller setups.”

Since installing a Prism Sound Dream ADA-128, Omerson has produced projects for various European bands including Bongloard, Ramkot, Halva, FFOOSS, Hoofdstroom, Crooked Steps, Atomic Vulture and the Karel Cuelenaere Trio.