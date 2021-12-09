AIR Studios Appoints Head of Alchemy Mastering

AIR Studios has acquired Alchemy Mastering, where Nikki Affleck has been appointed head of mastering for the new business unit.

London, UK (December 9, 2021)—AIR Studios recently acquired Alchemy Mastering. Nikki Affleck has been appointed head of mastering for the new business unit.

Formerly head of A&R administration and recording at Island Records, Affleck is well known within the UK music industry, having held numerous high-profile positions over the last 30 years. Her extensive experience encompasses studio management for facilities such as Townhouse, Sphere and Nomis, and A&R roles at labels such as RCA, Universal and Polydor.

In her new position, Affleck will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the facility and promoting AIR Studios’ new mastering facilities that are currently under construction at its Lyndhurst premises in North London.

Senior mastering engineer Barry Grint, one of the original founders of Alchemy Mastering, says, “Nikki is perfect for this role because she combines a thorough understanding of the recording and mastering business, with extensive music industry contacts. We are very lucky to have her on the team, particularly at this crucial time in our development.”

Alchemy Mastering at AIR was launched in 2020, following AIR Studios’ acquisition of Alchemy Mastering, the high-end business set up by Barry Grint and Phil Kinrade in 1998. The outfit has tackled many chart-topping projects for internationally acclaimed artists such as girl in red, A$AP ROCKY, Koffee, Tom Walker, Headie One, Orla Gartland and London Grammar.

As one of the world’s most iconic recording facilities, AIR Studios was founded in 1970 by legendary Beatles producer and Oscar-nominated composer Sir George Martin. AIR Studios opened its mastering facility in 2006 with award-winning engineer Ray Staff at the helm. Among the artists whose projects have been mastered at AIR Studios are David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, George Michael, Nile Rodgers, John Coltrane and Echo & The Bunnymen.

Alchemy Mastering at AIR is currently operating from two sites – AIR Studios in North London and Hammersmith, where Alchemy already had mastering facilities. However, in 2022, the entire operation will be housed at Lyndhurst, once building work on three new studios is completed.