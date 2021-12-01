Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Studio Headphones Debut

Sennheiser has introduced its new HD 400 PRO studio reference headphones, intended for use in mixing, editing and mastering applications.

Wedemark, Germany (December 1, 2021)—Sennheiser has introduced its new HD 400 PRO studio reference headphones, intended for use in mixing, editing and mastering applications.

Built around a lightweight, open-back design fitted with soft velour ear pads, they are the first open studio headphones in Sennheiser’s PRO line, and offer a wide frequency response of 6 to 38,000 Hz. The Sennheiser-developed 120-ohm transducers include a diaphragm made from a proprietary polymer blend; working with the headphones’ driver magnets, according to Sennheiser, the diaphragm is expected to. provide deeper bass. Distortion is below 0.05% (measured at 1 kHz, 90 dB SPL), and the headphones are said to accurately reproduces audio beyond the audible frequency range.

The headphone transducers sit at a slight angle, aiming to emulate the triangular listening position used when listening to monitor loudspeakers in a studio. This, along with the open-back design of the headphones is intended to provide a neutral soundstage.

The headphones are built around an ultra-light frame; the earcups feature soft velour earpads and the open, circumaural design offers ventilation for ears during long mixing sessions. The headphones come with a 3-meter coiled cable and a 1.8-meter straight cable, both fitted with a 3.5 mm (1/8”) jack plug for portable sources. A 6.3 mm (1/4”) adapter is included, ensuring that the HD 400 PRO connects to a typical mixing desk or audio interface.

The HD 400 PRO is available now and retails at US $249 (MSRP).