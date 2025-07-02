AIR Music Tech Gives Away AIR Channel Strip Plug-In

Germany-based AIR Music Tech, part of inMusic, is kicking off the month right, opting to give away its AIR Channel Strip plug-in throughout July.

Typically sold as part of a bundle, the give-away marks the first time that the AIR Channel Strip has been offered anywhere as a standalone download.

Designed to be an all-in-one processor, the AIR Channel Strip offers users compression, EQ, gating, and filtering; as a result, you get a noise gate to eliminate unwanted background noise; the ability to apply compression for tight, controlled dynamics; and an EQ module that offers low shelf, high shelf and a fully parametric mid-band.

Running from today through July 31, the AIR Channel Strip is available in VST, AU, and AAX formats (not compatible with MPC). No previous bundle purchase is required—you can just download and go.