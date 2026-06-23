London’s LALA Opens 179 Studios

London, UK (June 23, 2026)—London-based music supervision, licensing and custom music house LALA has opened 179 Studios, a recording and mixing facility featuring Genelec 9.1.4 monitoring, at its Soho headquarters.

Equipping the room to handle immersive audio was key, as LALA founder Hannah Merrington explains: “Dolby Atmos has become the industry standard for immersive audio in cinema, home entertainment, and, increasingly, music production. To have a competitive edge, stay technologically current and maintain production quality, we felt it was a priority to future proof the business. We’re seeing brands’ uptake for immersive audio, gaming, AR and VR, in all areas of the market we serve.”

Founded in London during the summer of 2025, LALA provides music supervision, bespoke composition, sonic branding, sound design and music library access. The company’s client list includes Warner Bros, Amazon Studios, Netflix, Debenhams and TUI.

Genelec was LALA’s choice for 179 Studios’ immersive monitoring system. “Once you start trying to spec an immersive room, it brings certain challenges,” comments Will Hulacki, resident sound designer at LALA. “Genelec’s compact design, along with the ability to easily match the tonal characteristics of monitors with positions around the room, make them the perfect solution to these challenges. The ability to mix and match different monitor sizes to meet the Dolby specification was an added benefit, since we could pick the correct model for each position in the system,” he adds.

With Scrub handling the studio design and integration, the monitoring system features 8361A models for LCR, 8351Bs in the surround and overhead positions, and a 7382A subwoofer handling the low end. Once the system was in place, the Scrub team carried out multiple system calibrations using Genelec’s GLM software and the Avid MTRX Studio SPQ.