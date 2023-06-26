Ariel Posen Goes Live at Sweetwater

Fort Wayne, IN (June 26, 2023)—Canadian guitar virtuoso and singer/songwriter Ariel Posen and his band recently filmed a short live session at Sweetwater Studios that was captured exclusively with Telefunken microphones.

Manuel Unrau, Posen’s touring FOH engineer, comments, “I use my favorite vocal mics, the M80 and M81. Ariel was super happy when we switched to the Telefunkens.”

Engineer Shawn Dealey had previous experience using the Telefunken mics: “I have been a huge fan of the M81 since first trying it years ago. I find that the natural response of the mic and tight pattern allow for amazing tonal qualities as well as great rejection for me in close-miked live situations, especially when we have a vocalist singing with drums in the same room.”

Unrau first came across Telefunken mics five or six years ago while mixing monitors with a friend who was using them. “We always liked to try different gear and he brought out the Telefunkens on vocals and I was like, ‘Wow, these are so easy to put in wedges to be able to just get the vocal to a great level for artists.’ I’ve had many, many artists come up to me and ask, ‘Wow, what mic is this? Where can I get one of these?’ That’s how I discovered Telefunken. I carry my own mics and I’ve been using them with all the bands I’ve worked for ever since.”

With Posen, he says, “I really like the M80 on Ariel’s voice. It brings his presence, really brings his vocal forward in the mix—and because we’re using wedges, it really helps because of its gain before feedback. He likes to have his wedges pretty loud, so for me, it makes it a lot easier to get his vocal loud and clear in the wedges. The first time he heard it, he was surprised at how clear it could sound while still being quite loud.”