KRK Kares Equips Notes for Notes Studios Nationwide

Santa Barbara, CA (May 1, 2023)―For the past 17 years, non-profit organization Notes for Notes (N4N), an advocate for music in public schools, has built recording studios nationwide, all outfitted with KRK monitors through the manufacturer’s charitable arm, KRK Kares.

N4N’s most recent studio is powered by Sony Music Group at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA’s Watts/Willowbrook and was stocked with KRK Classic 7, Rokit 10-3 G4, and Rokit 5 G4 studio monitors, as well as the brand’s KNS 8402 headphones. With KRK Kares’ latest donations, every Notes for Notes studio is now equipped with KRK at every level, giving youth at 26 studios across 13 states the ability to produce, record, and mix like the pros while learning the ins and outs of music creation.

“Both KRK and Gibson and subsequently KRK Kares and Gibson Gives have been there for the majority of our growth, providing some of the most important gear for our studios,” shares Notes for Notes CEO and co-founder Philip Gilley. “KRK has provided equipment for our facilities since studio number three. Monitors and headphones are core staples of any recording studio, and we wouldn’t have been able to complete those builds without them. In fact, we always make sure we’ve got those nice big, bright, yellow cones front and center at all our mixing stations.”

The Watts/Willowbrook Clubhouse also features multiple Epiphone guitars and bass guitars, MESA/Boogie California Tweed amps, and a selection of guitar pedals from Maestro Electronics.

Gilley adds that it’s not just the recognizability that makes KRK products an ideal fit for N4N. “Obviously, there’s a quality aspect to consider when choosing KRKs, but there’s also something to be said for the fact that this gear is attainable to young people,” he explains. “The same goes for other Gibson brands, like Epiphone, Kramer, and Gibson guitars. Youth at our studios become accustomed to these brands when they’re first learning and growing, and these are the brands they will reach for when they can afford their first guitar or pair of monitors. Providing gear that’s within their financial reach is very important to us.”

Schools or non-profit organizations that have a music-based mission can visit Gibson Gives’ Give Music page to be considered for the KRK Kares giving program.