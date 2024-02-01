U.K.’s TYX Studios Upgrades Monitors at Two Facilities

TYX Studios, home to around 250 independent studios and businesses in the U.K., has upgraded two facilities with Genelec’s The Ones monitors.

London, UK (February 1, 2024)—TYX Studios, home to around 250 independent studios and businesses in the U.K., has upgraded two facilities with Genelec’s The Ones monitors.

It was a commercial decision that set the studio on this upgrade path. “To encourage people to come in and use our spaces, you want spot-on monitoring,” comments Jack Freegard, TYX Studios’ managing director. “You want that auditory experience to be a level up so that whatever you’re doing, whether that’s playback sessions, mixing or mastering, you have the confidence that what you hear is what you get.”

The TYX Studios team opted to combine a pair of 8361 three-way monitors with two W371 adaptive woofer systems for two of its premium Signature Studios, the Red Studio in London and the Cotton Mill Studio in Wakefield.

The installation process presented several depth-related issues in the Red Studio and width challenges in the Cotton Mill Studio. Genelec’s GLM calibration software was harnessed to analyze both rooms and optimize the monitoring systems to achieve a listening experience tailored to the space. “The GLM calibration tools are fantastic,” Freegard adds. “We lined up the monitors in these rooms as we usually would, and they just sounded great. We’re all very impressed.”

TYX Studios reports receiving positive feedback across various musical styles, with specific appreciation from genres like grime and hip-hop for the LF extension of the W371s and the general punchiness due to the transient response of the system.