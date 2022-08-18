Mansion Sound Unveils New SSL, Genelec-Outfitted Studios

Branson, MO (August 18, 2022)—Mansion Sound, a custom designed complex offering music and soundtrack production and film and television audio post-production services, has upgraded its studios to include two of Solid State Logic’s flagship mixing consoles, accompanied by all-Genelec 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos immersive sound systems.

The new facility, which opened on August 1, 2022, features an SSL 96-input Duality Fuse SuperAnalogue console — the first of its kind to be installed anywhere in the world — in Studio A and an SSL System T S500 48-fader digital audio mixing console in B. Both rooms feature Genelec 7.1.4 speaker systems specified by Danny Stone, Mansion Sound’s chief engineer, and sourced through Danny Watson at Ozark Pro Audio Video.

Mansion Sound is part of The Mansion Entertainment Group headquartered in Branson, Missouri, which also includes Mansion Animation, Mansion Film & Television and the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts, a 3,000-seat multi-purpose venue.

Duality Fuse is a new flagship console model from SSL that, among other new features, offers a fully integrated Fusion analogue processor in the center section, providing users with a set of coloration tools for adding tonal character, weight and space to stereo stems. “This latest version of Duality, the Duality Fuse, does things no other console can do,” Stone says.

Studio A boasts the most powerful Genelec Dolby Atmos system in the U.S. to date and includes a horizontal array consisting of seven soffit-mounted 1234A Smart Active Monitors for LCR and surrounds, four 8351B monitors for the overhead array, and two 7382A subwoofers handling bass management as well as the LFE, along with two Genelec 9301A AES/EBU multichannel interfaces.

Studio B is based around Genelec’s “The Ones” Smart Active Monitor family and features seven 8351B monitors for LCR and surrounds, four overhead 8341A monitors, two 7380A subs for bass management and LFE, and two Genelec 9301A interfaces.

The SSL desks can both access 128 lines from the stage of the Mansion Theatre, which is in the same building. The A and B rooms can each also source 128 inputs from a spacious adjacent tracking room and its three iso booths.

Mansion Sound’s inaugural project recorded and mixed through the Duality Fuse was An Ozark Mountain Symphony: A Musical Celebration, with additional stage sources tracked through the System T using an SSL SB32.24 stage box. The hour-long special features The Springfield Symphony Orchestra and a galaxy of Disney, Broadway, gospel and country music stars. Filmed live in concert at the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts, it was recorded and mixed by multiple Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning producer and engineer David Reitzas and will premiere on PBS nationwide later this year.

Reitzas comments, “It was an amazing feeling to be working in a studio in Branson, MO that rivals some of the best studios I work at in L.A. The staff and the equipment are outstanding! And to be in a room surrounded with Genelec speakers makes me feel right at home as I have been a longtime user for the past 28 years.”