Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2024, Part 2

In Mix’s Class of 2024, our annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios that have opened over the past 12 months—from some of the world’s top studio designers.

In the Mix Class of 2024, our annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished recording studios that have opened during the past year. Included are innovative new workspaces for composers, musicians, engineers and producers all around the globe, presented in random order. Don’t miss Part 1 and our deep dive into the Class of 2024’s lead story on Sony 5020 Studios Madrid!

Estudio Medea • San Juan, Puerto Rico

Studio Design: Jeff Hedback, HD Acoustics

Jeff Hedback and client Alfredo de Matteis-Colberg began designing this destination studio in 2014, with a vision of calling back classic 1970s Caribbean studios with large spaces and musicians tracking live off the floor.

Ten years later, Estudio Medea is open. The first level of the ground-up, two-story building contains Studio A with a 550-square-foot Control Room, 950-square-foot Live Room, Booth, Lobby and Machine Room. The second level features the 450-square-foot Control Room B and office space. Hedback utilized advanced acoustical modeling and simulation methods to shape the control room and design the tuned perforated MDF wall systems that are displayed in a striking black matte finish. The rear wall of Control Room A displays Hedback’s ARG Diffs, while the front of the room is excited by the flush-mounted custom AudioKinesis mains. The Live Room features custom-designed sequences of reflective half-cylinders, allowing clean captures of large ensembles with a “dense, rich” room sound.

Studio Design: Gavin Haverstick, Haverstick Designs

PHOTO: Media Monsters

This luxury, private mixing/mastering/recording studio features a 9.2.6 Dolby Atmos-enabled Studio A (all PMC speakers with an Avid S6 console) and accompanying Studio B that can double as an isolation booth for Studio A. The adjacent video cyclorama room is also tied into the studio, providing flexibility to serve their clients for any creative project. Haverstick Designs worked with owner Jordan Bolch, along with team members Richie Schwab and Patrick Collier, to design his dream studio, which included full construction plans for sound isolation and 3D renderings, and CAD specifications for the fully custom bass trapping and stretch fabric system that was utilized throughout the studios. Gear selection and integration was handled by Frank Verschuuren, Cedric Yee and Michael Carnarius of Vintage King, and Bob Mondok of Sweetwater.

Songsbury Studios • Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Studio Design: Martin Pilchner, Pilchner Schoustal International

Songsbury, a recording studio and creative suite for producer Mat Teofilo, features a 400-square-foot control room, 420-square-foot live room, and 80-square-foot iso booth. The control room uses controlled reflection geometry to provide a smooth and uniform response for the ATC main monitors and Genelec 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitor system. The studio proper leverages high ceilings and a variety of treatments to provide varying sonic opportunities throughout the space. The neutral finishes provide the blank canvas for the art of performance to unfold. The studios are built in a commercial space outfitted with kitchens and lounges, offering homelike comfort for artists. In addition to the client amenities, the facility also features a separate podcast studio.

Skyknight Recording Studio • Los Angeles, Calif.

Studio Design: Peter Grueneisen, nonzero\architecture

This new production facility, built into a historically significant building, includes a main studio placed inside an existing sound stage, allowing for ample room height and the installation of a 9.1.6 Dolby Atmos monitor system.

Floating concrete slabs and room-in-room construction throughout are employed for maximum sound and vibration control. The adjacent tracking room and iso booth feature an even taller ceiling than the control room. In all rooms, fabric-covered walls are visually warmed up by vertical wood slats, calibrating the acoustic performance in each space.

Hardwood floors complement the palette throughout the studio areas. The design concept references the history of the building as a former helicopter assembly and repair shop, with a hint at the location near the Santa Monica Bay and the proximity of the ocean. Acoustic design by Charles Salter. System design by ASG and Vintage King.