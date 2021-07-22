Munich Studio Revamps for Dolby Atmos Music

Munich, Germany (July 21, 2021)—German media production company msm Studio Group has removed the cinema screen and movie theater seating in its main studio, which is outfitted with a PMC speaker system, in order to better to focus on Dolby Atmos Music mixing.

The main studio houses PMC IB2S three-way speakers for LCR and DB1S speakers for the surround and height zones. Founded in 1991, the facility also has two PMC-equipped mastering rooms, one in stereo and one in 5.1, and a smaller editing and QC room, in addition to the Dolby Atmos studio.

Stefan Bock, msm founder and managing director, says, “We have refurbished our main studio and removed the large cinema screen, which took up a lot of space and gave the impression that the room was more about post than music. This isn’t the case — we are 100% committed to mixing music in Dolby Atmos and we wanted to make sure our studio reflected that.”

As part of the refurbishment, studio designer Jochen Veith has improved the acoustics to reflect the fact that cinema-style seating has also been removed. “We now have a room that sounds even more fantastic and feels contemporary and friendly,” Bock says. “The space is very flexible, and we do still have a cinema screen for sound to picture projects such as live concert mixes, but it is motorized so that it can be hidden away when not in use.”

Since re-opening, msm Studio Group has been working on a number of Dolby Atmos for Music projects for artists such as Yello, John Williams, Herbert Grönemeyer, Peter Maffay and Sarah Brightman, as well as projects for major labels such as Universal Music, Sony Music and Deutsche Grammophon.