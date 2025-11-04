Malta Gets its First Dolby Atmos Studio

Malta (November 4, 2025)—Immersive music continues to make inroad—and that means that facilities able to tackle the various formats are only increasing in number and demand. With that in mind, the Mediterranean archipelago Malta now has its first such facility, in the form of Lito’s Place, which is now a dedicated Dolby Atmos music studio

Owner and audio veteran Manolito Galea, known as Lito, designed the facility to be a forward-thinking hub for immersive audio, and now it has opened after three years in development. The new immersive mixing space is centered around an Audient Oria audio interface and monitor controller.

The studio features a 7.1.4 setup with plans to upgrade to a 9.1.6 configuration in the future. Galea noted how the Audient Oria integrated with his workflow, highlighting its role in bringing the immersive setup to life. The room is also acoustically treated with Artnovion panels and outfitted with EVE Audio monitors.

With the new mix facility now open for business, Lito’s Place offers Dolby Atmos mixing services to clients and host in-person demonstrations. These sessions allow clients to experience the potential of immersive audio and understand how a new dimension of sound can transform their projects.

“This truly feels like the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Lito’s Place,” says Galea. “I’m especially proud to say that this is the first Dolby Atmos music studio on the island of Malta—something that means a lot to me, both personally and professionally.”