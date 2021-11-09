How Miles Davis’ ‘Kind of Blue’ Got A Dolby Atmos Mix

Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue is now available on Apple Music in an immersive Dolby Atmos Music mix created at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA (November 8, 2021)—Miles Davis’ iconic Kind of Blue has long been the biggest-selling jazz album of all-time, and now it is available on Apple Music in an immersive Dolby Atmos Music mix created at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles.

The Dolby Atmos mix of Kind of Blue, which was originally recorded and released in 1959, has just been released on the Apple Music Spatial Audio service, making the seminal work available in an immersive format for the first time. Working with the Miles Davis estate, Maurice Patist, president of PMC USA and head of pro global, Grammy-winning engineer David Rideau and Capitol Studios’ senior engineer Steve Genewick were initially given permission in 2019 to remix Kind of Blue and Sketches of Spain into Dolby Atmos using PMC’s monitors at Capitol—but they were solely intended for use showcasing and explaining the emerging Dolby Atmos Music format. The new mixes were publicly debuted at the High End Show in Munich, Germany in May 2019.

“At the time we did the mix, it was purely for demonstration purposes,” says Patist, “but recently Sony Music contacted me and asked if they could use the Atmos mixes of both albums for future release. Of course, we made sure they did and are delighted that they have decided to release Kind of Blue, with Sketches of Spain to follow, using our original Atmos mixes.”

Jeff Willcocks, PMC’s CEO, adds, “The commercial release of Kind of Blue by Sony Music, through the Apple Music platform, is a glowing testament to our support of Dolby Atmos Music, which is now seen as a mainstream music format. The mixes are truly awe inspiring — something that anyone who heard them at the Munich show will attest to.”

He continues, “Maurice’s passion for Atmos Music has helped position PMC as the monitors of choice for this new format, with many major studios having already installed them and many more very famous content creators currently doing so.”

Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue is available now to stream through Apple Music on compatible devices.