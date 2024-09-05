Guitar Center Professional Opens Dolby Atmos Studio

Hollywood, CA (September 5, 2024)—Immersive audio is the wave of the future, but plenty of pros have yet to experience it, whether listening to immersive music or learning about how to enter the still emerging field of workflows, approaches, gear and more. With that in mind, GC Pro, the professional side of Guitar Center, has opened a new Atmos facility—the GC Pro Dolby Atmos Creation Studio—designed to both help pros explore the format in a pro studio, as well as serve as a production studio for the retailer’s content, including podcasts, interviews with artists and producers, and more.

Located inside Guitar Center’s flagship store at 7425 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046, the studio was unveiled at a special event on Friday, August 23. The studio was designed by GC’s Pro studio design team of lead designer Marcin Nowak and account manager Doug Battle to meet Dolby’s best practices for the creation of Dolby Atmos.

Every Dolby Atmos facility sports immersive monitoring, and the 7.1.4 mix environment has a variety of options on hand from Avid, Neumann and Grace Design. Meanwhile, Primacoustic acoustic treatments are used throughout the space in order to optimize the listening environment. Outboard processing in the racks includes familiar gear from API, SSL, Rupert Neve Designs, Manley, Universal Audio and others, enabling outboard gear demonstrations for recording, mixing and mastering engineers. To wit, at the opening event, live demonstrations, studio tours and more were held for guests such as legendary producers/engineers Robert Margouleff, Bob Clearmountain, Ryan Ulyate, and Mix’s own Barry Rudolph, as well as key individuals from Avid, Dolby, Neumann, Shure, Chauvet and other industry professionals.

“We are excited to offer a space where professional artists, producers, and engineers can explore the full capabilities of Dolby Atmos in a professionally equipped environment,” said Patrick Cloud, Regional Sales Manager at Guitar Center Professional. “The GC Pro Dolby Atmos Creation Studio represents our commitment to supporting the creative community with the best tools and expertise available.”