London’s Qube Listens to Members for Monitor Choice

London, UK (February 22, 2024)—Qube, a members-only studio for musicians, podcasters and content creators, has outfitted four of its production rooms in London with PMC result6 nearfield monitors.

With more than 60 purpose-built studios, Qube is designed to be an inspirational sanctuary for a new generation of content creators. It opened its first studios in Park Royal in 2020 and in 2023, it added Qube East (Canary Wharf) and Qube Hackney to its roster. Members share access to studios and co-working areas that support a variety of disciplines, from music production through to podcasting, photography, film and video. The facilities have attracted many multi-award-winning artists and producers, including Tems, Lewis Capaldi, Raye, Joey Bada$$, Andy Wright, Guilty Beatz, PRGRSHN and Mabel.

Qube’s PMC result6 monitors are installed in the newest locations with three pairs going to Qube East and a fourth pair to Qube Hackney.

“We solicit regular feedback from our community to ensure we’re providing the best member experience and creative environment,” says Marta Zemljic, Qube’s head of marketing. “Many mixing engineers are members at Qube and their overwhelming feedback was that PMC result6’s are precise and perfect for mixing.”

Zemljic adds, “Our members appreciate result6’s accurate representation that allows them to make mixing decisions with confidence, knowing how their tracks will translate. Our ongoing partnership with PMC as we scale is invaluable. Given the enthusiastic feedback so far, we will likely include PMC products as we continue expanding and equipping our studios. With additional locations planned, we expect to partner further with PMC to create an optimal creative environment for our members.”