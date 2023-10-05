EAW SM12 Stage Monitor Unveiled

Whitinsville, MA (October 5, 2023)—Eastern Acoustic Works has launched its new SM12 Stage Monitor, which incorporates acoustic design cues from the company’s Microwedge line.

SM12 is a 2-way passive loudspeaker that can be used as a stage monitor or fill speaker. A concentric driver attached to a CSA waveguide provides coverage throughout the 90-x 60-degree pattern. A large ground-coupled port reportedly extends low-frequency response down to 60 Hz from the 12-inch woofer mounted in the low-profile wooden enclosure. When utilizing the available mounting pattern, SM12 can be used on a flat surface with two cabinet orientations or mounted on a third-party pole. An integrated kickstand offers additional positioning options when used as a stage or floor monitor.

SM12 is designed to be used on a variety of stages; large rubber feet keep the loudspeaker from moving due to vibration, while a heavy-duty grill is capable of withstanding typical on-stage use.

The monitor also offers multiple input options, aiding cable concealment, and it integrates with EAW’s UXA4403 amplifier. The SM12 sports two input connectors that are concealed in the low-frequency port; an input selection switch hidden in the low-frequency port selects the first or second set of NL4 pins as the crossover input, reducing the number of speaker wires on stage. A second set of input connectors are located on the bottom of the loudspeaker to accommodate clean wiring when used in the fill orientation, wall mounted or on a pole.