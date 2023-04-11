Amphion Launches One25A 3-Way Active Studio Monitor

Amphion has unveiled its first 3-way active studio monitor, the One25A, designed for recording studios educational facilities and more.

Kuopio, Finland (April 11, 2023)—Amphion has unveiled its first 3-way active studio monitor, the One25A. Featuring a compact size, it is nonetheless a full-range monitor designed for recording studios, commercial studios, educational facilities, post-production, classical recording, film composition and more.

“Some might be a bit surprised about introduction of an active Amphion product,” said Amphion CEO Anssi Hyvöne, “but it must be remembered that One25A’s active 3-way high-resolution filter is simply a natural progression from the active 2-way filters that we have utilized in our Base systems since 2015. Our design philosophy has always been results–not technology–oriented, so we use whatever approach we feel works best for a certain product.”

The compact monitor utilizes a sealed dual cabinet with isolated bass and midrange chambers intended to minimize acoustic cross-coupling while aiding resolution and clarity. The baffle around the midrange chamber is acoustically symmetrical for a smooth frequency curve and imaging, and the design also incorporates the fifth generation of Amphion’s proprietary U/D/D (Uniformly Directive Diffusion) into the speaker for driver integration and speaker performance. A hexagonal bass cabinet design is used to underline bass response.

Building on the 2-way active circuitry of the Amphion Base units, a “mastering-grade” resolution is now available in an active 3-way monitor. Key factors such as high bandwidth, no higher order or cross-over distortion and excellent signal-to-noise ratio translate into an effortless and rich listening experience.

One25A’s matched amplifiers provide headroom and full-range power suitable for music creation, film and TV scoring, and audio post-production. Electronic components are located on the exterior and are isolated from the speaker enclosure, aiding performance, longevity and serviceability as well as adaptation to soffit mounting.

The One25A will become available for pre-order on April 13, 2023 for $14,900.00 USD per pair. Shipping will begin on August 1, 2023.