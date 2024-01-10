Avantone Pro CLA-10A Limited Edition Monitor Unveiled

Scotchtown, NY (January 10, 2024)—Avantone Pro previously collaborated with Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge to create the two-way passive CLA-10 studio monitor and the active CLA-10A. Now the latter returns the active CLA-10A Limited Edition, housed in a North American black walnut veneer.

No external power amp is required when working with the CLA-10A Limited Edition. The AV10-MHF 3.5 cm soft dome tweeter used in the CLA-10A design is said to match the original performance curve of the monitors that the monitor was “inspired” by; similarly, the accompanying AV10-MLF 18 cm cone woofer uses custom-tooled mechanical parts that mirror the original. Outfitted with machine-pressed cones, the CLA-10A is made in matched sonic pairs.

The monitor has a VTPC (Variable Tissue Paper Control) located on its rear panel, allowing users to simulate the high-frequency damping trick employed by pop and rock recording engineers back in the day—namely, covering the tweeters with tissue paper. Meanwhile, inside is a monolithic Class AB amplifier. At low power, THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) is reportedly 0.005%; at rated load, it is said to be 0.1%. The new monitor is available at Avantone Pro’s US Dealers with a MAP of $999.00 USD per pair.