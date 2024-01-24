Ultimate Ears Pro Launches Universal IEMs at NAMM 2024

Anaheim, CA (January 24, 2024)—Ultimate Ears Pro is launching a new line of universal fit in-ear monitors at this year’s NAMM Show with the introduction of three new models, the UE 150, UE 250, and UE 350. The line is designed as an entry into the world of ear monitors for musicians.

Each model is based around the company’s UE PerForm Fit design, said to provide a comfortable fit that won’t fall out during a performance, while also ensuring minimal ear fatigue. That said, each model has its own sound signature.

Clocking in at $199, the UE 150 is positioned as the entry-level model of the new line, sporting a single dynamic speaker with no pushing of high or low frequencies. Coming in at $299, the UE 250 is aimed at drummers, DJs, bassists, and musicians who want more low-end in their mix, featuring dual drivers and a two-way crossover that emphasizes bass response. Topping out the line at $399, the UE 350 features three drivers and a two-way crossover said to provide more headroom and a more notably ‘live experience.’

The new Ultimate Ears Pro universal in-ear monitors come in a carry case with a selection of foam or silicone ear tips and a 50-inch IPX T2 cable.