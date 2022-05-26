Record Plant’s Acoustics to be Digitized

The Record Plant birthed countless classic albums; now its acoustics will be digitized later this year for NFTs and pro recording software.

San Francisco, CA (May 26, 2022)—Sausalito’s legendary Record Plant studios—today known as Record Factory—captured classic tracks by dozens of household name-acts over the years. Now the revered studios’ acoustical signatures will be captured and preserved by startup Scaeva Technologies, with the aim of creating NFTs and “spatial audio products” for both consumer and professional applications.

Located at 2200 Bridgeway in Sausalito, CA, the facility has hosted an unimaginable list of artists who have recorded in the facility over the years, including Metallica, Fleetwood Mac, Prince, The Grateful Dead, Rick James, Tom Petty, Santana, Carrie Underwood, Stevie Wonder, Huey Lewis & the News, Three Dog Night, Linda Ronstadt, Bob Marley, Pablo Cruise, Jimmy Buffett, Bonnie Raitt, The Tubes, Dave Matthews Band, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Chris Isaak, Deftones, Sammy Hagar, Heart, Starship, Journey, Night Ranger, Mariah Carey, Michael Bolton, Kenny G., John Fogerty, Todd Rundgren, Joe Walsh and Joe Satriani, to name just a few.

The famed facility has changed hands many times over the years, owned at some points by banks and even the U.S. government. Today, the facility still has much of the analog 24-track equipment from the Record Plant’s heyday, but also features current-day equipment as well as esteemed gear purchased from Berkeley’s famed Fantasy Studios when that site went out of business in 2018.

The studio’s current ownership team includes film financier Frank Pollifrone and legendary producer/engineer Ken Caillat, who recorded Fleetwood Mac’s 40-million-plus-selling Rumours at Record Plant. That team took possession of the site in March, 2020 and renamed it in August, 2021; now the Scaeva Technologies effort is the latest high-profile project to come out of the facility.

Scaeva’s acoustic models of the facility’s multiple studios will be made available later this year as “spatial acoustic NFTs” according to the company, but there are also plans afoot to make them available in pro and consumer products in music production, streaming and metaverse applications.

“Scaeva’s unbelievable spatial audio reproduction technology is a perfect match to our commitment to bring this piece of music history back to life for future generations,” said Pollifrone in a statement. “Scaeva shares our passion; we couldn’t be more excited to get started.”