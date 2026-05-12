Studio 1501 Opens for Houston Hip-Hop

Houston, TX (May 12, 2026)—Houston hip-hop has always had its own unique vibe, and that’s part of why Carl Crawford founded 1501 Certified Entertainment 10 years ago. Now he and studio partner Jarrod ‘Lacemode’ Lacy have opened Studio 1501, a high-end recording complex that aims to go toe-to-toe with the legendary facilities of the genre. “It was important that Houston have a hometown spot that can compete on that level and also offer artists a real creative home in their own backyards,” says Crawford.

Studio 1501 was built specifically to give 1501 artists a place to develop. “The 1501 brand has always been about going big,” Lacy explains. “We want these artists to feel like they can have a command of what they do and elevate the expectations of what they can accomplish in the world…. We want people to know that whether they are local or visiting talent that they are getting the best of the best.”

Studio 1501’s Control Room sports a pair of Augspurger Duo12Vs and Sub212s. The customized set of speakers was specifically chosen by Crawford and Lacy for their feel as much as their sound.

“In hip-hop music, specifically the style 1501 specializes in, it’s incredibly important that you feel the music in the mix like you would in a club,” Lacy explains. “With the Augspurgers, there is no guess work with that. They can handle that broad range of frequencies at any volume level, and when you do turn it up, that 808 hits you exactly where it should.”

A key aspect of that response was a tailored tuning of the room by Augspurger founder and president Dave Malekpour. Lacy notes, “Dave and the MDP Team were very involved in the final placement and angles of the speakers to ensure everything was perfect and the sweet spots were very dialed in. You don’t get that personalized approach with other companies, and it was an aspect that makes the studio that much more special for our artists.”

“It changes the whole aura of the room for a performer; you can tell it gives them a good feeling being in here and making music,” Crawford states. “You can hear and feel the difference in a way that elevates the whole experience.”