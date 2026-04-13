Orban Updates OPTIMOD 5950 HD for NAB Show

Las Vegas, NV (April 13, 2026)—Orban has announced numerous updates to its OPTIMOD 5950 HD FM & DAB+/HD-1/HD-2 Radio Audio Processor, bringing a suite of new features to users. The updated edition will debut next week at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Some of the announced software improvements include new, customizable access control and front-panel security tools; fully remote Date/Time and NTP management; expanded monitoring and diagnostic tools; offline updates via USB; expanded HD processing with transient enhance controls and increased headroom; and updates for increased security.

In addition to those updates, several optional features have been expanded. The Streaming option now allows dual-stream support, allowing an all-cloud-based input setup; the optional Nielsen encoder provides support for three simultaneous watermarking engines: FM, HD1 and HD2; optional HLS+Metadata offers a metadata decoder with EAS chain triggers; and optional uMPX has added support for legacy encoders (v 1-3).

A new optional feature, support for fallback file backup, is provided when other inputs are unavailable.

All new OPTIMOD 5950 HD units will ship with the included updates; existing users can obtain a free firmware update in early May by visiting www.orban.com/downloads. Optional feature updates will also be available in early May.

The 5950 HD will be shown along with other Orban processors at NAB booth C1259.