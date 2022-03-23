Sweetwater Studios Announces Upgrades

Fort Wayne, IN (March 23, 2022)—Sweetwater Studios recently completed upgrades to its flagship Studio A, including the addition of a customized Rupert Neve Designs 5088 analog mixing console as its centerpiece.

“We wanted to find ways to continue doing what we’ve always done, but better,” said Sweetwater Studios producer/engineer Shawn Dealey. “What that means for us in a practical sense is making upgrades that will enhance the studio and make it an even more creative and inspiring place to be.”

Initially opened in 2007, Sweetwater Studios has hosted a diverse collection of artists, including Bootsy Collins, Anthrax, Jared James Nichols, Will Lee, Billy Cobham, Russ Taff, Eric Johnson, Beth Hart, Vinnie Colaiuta, JD Simo and We Came As Romans.

The new 32-input mixing console is fully-loaded with Rupert Neve Designs 5052 mic preamp & inductor EQ and 5051 inductor EQ & compressor modules. “Having a tactile experience means that we can grab an EQ or fader and stay focused on the music and the creative process,” said Dealey. “Most people associate digital with convenience, but this analog workflow actually makes mixes come together much faster. The sheer musicality of the console makes our job much easier and more enjoyable, and the results more meaningful for the artists that we work with.”

The studio staff took the opportunity to upgrade the entire wiring infrastructure of the studio. With the help of Jumperz Audio, all of Sweetwater’s studios were outfitted with new wall plates and all new mic, line speaker and instrument cabling from the Pontiac, MI-based company.

“This allowed us to create a streamlined workflow to access and connect all our spaces and equipment in Studios A, B and C. Utilizing Avid MTRX converters in all three rooms gives us unrivaled connectivity and expansion. This was a great opportunity to evolve how we do things at Sweetwater Studios,” said Dealey. “By having all of our most inspirational pieces of equipment seamlessly integrated, we can focus entirely on making music with the finest possible ingredients at hand.”

Additional upgrades are reportedly on the way, including a Dolby Atmos 9.1.4 system in Studio B for immersive audio production.