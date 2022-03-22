WAM’s Second Audient is Everything She Wants

San Francisco, CA (March 22, 2022)—Women’s Audio Mission (WAM) has installed a second Audient mixing console at the organization’s facility in downtown San Francisco.

“Our facility has four recording spaces, and upgrading the second control room to an ASP8024-HE ensures that the workflow between the two control rooms remains consistent,” explains Mary Ann Zahorsky, Women’s Audio Mission studio director and lead engineer. “This console brings the updated features of ASP8024-HE to us and allows engineers to make smooth and efficient transitions from control room to control room as session schedules often require moving to a different room in our facility.”

According to Zahorsky, the installation of the desk went well. “Thanks to the DB25 connections, it was very close to plug-and-play. In fact, I plugged in just a few cables the day it was delivered just to prove it worked upon arrival.”

She continues, “The crating was thoughtfully designed, perfectly packed and came with clear instructions. We were even able to modify the crate slightly and repack it with our outgoing console—from arrival to repacking to placing the console on its stand—it took under two hours! Absolutely unexpected!”

Having recorded everyone from Beyonce’s band to the New York Times in the studios, Zahorsky says she is looking forward to “making a super-efficient workflow between the two control rooms” using the two Audient consoles.

“We need to be really flexible as we can move from full ensembles to an audio book in the course of a day,” she says. “We recorded Denise Perrier last fall on our first ASP8024 in Control Room 1 with Howard Wiley producing. For that project, we used every single channel on the 48-channel console, and also had all four recording spaces in action for the basic tracking sessions. David Sedaris for Hachette Books recorded his latest audiobook, Happy Go Lucky and Gina Schock of the Go-Go’s recorded her book, Made in Hollywood. Toro y Moi was recording at WAM back in January and we expect more great music and stories to be recorded in our facilities in the coming months,” she adds.