Sony’s Nevion Adds to Virtuoso’s Audio Features

Nevion's Virtuoso software-defined media node has a new audio interface, among other added features.

Oslo, Norway (March 12, 2024) — Nevion, a virtualized media production solution provider and Sony Group Company, has expanded the audio capabilities of its software-defined media node Virtuoso. The software now offers a new audio interface and additional up/down/cross conversion (UDC) functionality, angling it for live production applications, such as outside broadcast or centralized processing infrastructure for studios, production control rooms or master control room operations.

A key component of Sony’s Networked Live offering, Nevion Virtuoso is used to transport, process, and monitor signals in real-time by broadcasters to support national and regional radio and TV productions around the globe.

While Virtuoso already offers bidirectional AES3, MADI and SMPTE ST 2110 / AES67 IP audio interfacing, the new RPRO interface is aimed at remote production applications, allowing users to interface and transport mixed digital and analog audio signals, along with GPIO and sync distribution.

For video processing, Virtuoso’s UDC capability offers format conversions for HD and UHD with native SMPTE ST 2110-20 uncompressed video input/output. The existing functionality includes de-interlacing, scaling, HDR/SDR conversion, legalization, frame synchronization and delay. The new additions to Virtuoso’s UDC capabilities include frame rate conversion and configurable 3D LUTs for color space conversion (with a subset of BBCs 3D LUTs pre-loaded).

The latest Virtuoso media function release also includes a further enhancement to the JPEG-XS in TS (TR-07) capability announced at NAB 2023, adding the ability to handle IP-in/IP-out workflows.

Nevion’s Virtuoso will be on show at the NAB Show in the Networked Live area of Sony’s booth C8201.