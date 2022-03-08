Warm Audio Opens Its Own Recording Studio in Austin

Austin, TX (March 7, 2022)—Warm Audio has opened its own 3,550-square-foot recording facility, Warm Studios, designed by and constructed in conjunction with Alex Otto of Otto System Works. The facility is open for the public to book.

Built on the Warm Audio corporate campus, Warm Studios features two recording spaces. Studio A features a 1,065-square-foot tracking room with a loft and 25-foot vaulted ceiling, and a 702-square-foot control room with a 14-foot-wide, triple paned window. The ceiling is said to have a 700 milliseconds natural reverberation. Additionally, two isolation rooms measuring 148 square feet and 123 square feet are dedicated to that studio.

Meanwhile, Studio B takes a more intimate approach, with a smaller, 212-square-foot mixing and control space, and a single 154-square-foot tracking room.

Both studios are designed around ATC monitors and Solid State Logic AWS948 Delta consoles. As might be expected, Warm Studios features the full lineup of Warm Audio preamps, compressors, equalizers, microphones, guitar pedals, cables and more. Each studio has a personal monitor mixing system with touchscreen control, built-in headphone amps, and video conferencing with headphone communication in every room for uninterrupted workflows.

“It’s always been my dream to build a recording studio that was second to none with no expense spared to ensure it was done right, and Warm Studios is that dream come true,” said Bryce Young, founder and CEO of Warm Audio. “The mission of Warm is about giving every musician and engineer access to the most unattainable and legendary gear, and Warm Studios exemplifies that vision. This studio is open for the public to book but it’s not intended as a profit center for Warm; instead it’s an extension of our mission to give musicians access to legendary sound.”

Young concluded, “Austin is becoming a music mecca for artists and engineers. We not only want to be part of the music industry by providing access to classic-inspired, legendary gear, but to participate in bringing that music to life.”