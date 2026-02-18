AEA Launches Learning Library en Español

Pasadena, CA (February 18, 2026)—AEA has launched an educational video series, AEA Learning Library, led by producer, engineer and Berklee College of Music professor John Escobar.

Across the first episodes of AEA Learning Library, Escobar walks through a range of recording scenarios focused on acoustic music, singer-songwriters and small ensembles. Topics include mono and stereo microphone techniques, microphone placement, managing bleed and phase, and using polar patterns and null points to shape separation and balance. Rather than presenting fixed rules, the series emphasizes listening closely and making adjustments based on what the music and performers are doing in the room.

Filmed in Spanish and developed with Spanish-speaking engineers and producers in mind, the opening installment of AEA Learning Library places ribbon microphones at the center of the educational process. Rather than treating ribbons as niche or specialty tools, Escobar demonstrates how ribbon microphones can be used as primary recording tools in everyday studio situations.

Each episode is built around real musical performances recorded in the studio, with musicians playing complete songs before Escobar breaks down the recording approach. His goal for the Learning Library is not only to demonstrate technique, he says, but to make the thought process behind recording decisions more transparent. By verbalizing what he’s listening for and why certain choices are made, he hopes to encourage engineers to trust their ears and remain flexible in the studio.

The series was designed to meet Spanish-speaking engineers and producers where they are, without diluting the depth or rigor of the material. “Doing this series in Spanish is my way of bringing a bit of Berklee to the Spanish-speaking audio community and giving them something created specifically for them,” Escobar says.