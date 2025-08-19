QuickMix – Aug 19, 2025: AEA, L-Acoustics, Futuresource, LEA Pro, More!

New York, NY (August 19, 2025)—Today’s QuickMix:
- AEA has launched the RPQ503, a 500 Series preamp and EQ module built on the third-generation circuitry of the RPQ3, introducing an expanded EQ section and refined circuitry. AEA’s CurveShaper EQ offers sweepable high and low EQ controls with up to ±20 dB of boost or cut, allowing engineers to shape tone directly at the front end of the signal path. The unit offers 85 dB of gain and a 68 kΩ input impedance.
- Clearwater, Florida’s popular outdoor venue, The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park, has 9,000 seats and now a new L-Acoustics L Series sound system from locally based ESI Production Services. The venue had been renting a Kara II system from ESI but opted to buy its own system to save money. UB40, Dream Theater and Weird Al Yankovic are among the acts slated to play there in the coming weeks.
- The global professional microphone market’s revenues reached $2.6 billion in 2024 and are forecast to grow at a 4.8% volume and value CAGR through to 2029, according to industry watcher Futuresource Consulting. The Americas remains the largest regional market, worth $1.0 billion in 2024 and accounting for 40% of global value, driven by the USA’s live event, broadcast and conferencing demand. There’s further insight to be found in the consultant’s Professional Microphones Global Market Outlook report.
- Music documentary No Backstage at Maxwell’s is currently in production, looking at the history of the late, great Hoboken, New Jersey indie rock venue that hosted everyone—Nirvana, The Replacements, R.E.M., Lloyd Cole, Robyn Hitchcock, The Feelies, Sonic Youth, Husker Du, Springsteen, Yo La Tengo and the rest of the usual suspects—from the 1980s through the early 2010s. The filmmakers are looking for related photos and video footage from bands, crews, fans and others, so if you have something cool to share, drop ’em a line.
- Nashville’s Urban Cowboy Bar opened in April, providing the town with a multi-level, 8,000-square-foot venue mixing music, cocktails and a saloon-like atmosphere. Joseph Hazelwood, founder of Hazelwood Laboratories, designed the venue’s audio system, opting for LEA Professional Connect Series 704 and Connect Series 354 amplifiers, plus new half-rack models including Connect Series 124 and Connect Series 64 in the expansive bar.