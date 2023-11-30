AIMS Launches Online IP Tech Library

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has launched the AIMS Education Library to facilitate learning about IP technology.

Bothell, WA (November, 30 2023)—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has launched the AIMS Education Library, an online resource designed to facilitate learning about IP technology for the broadcast and Pro AV industries.

The AIMS Education Library offers a database of all sessions presented or recorded by AIMS’ members and partners at the organization’s events, dating back to 2018. It is continuously updated to include the latest sessions from recent events—such as the Media-over-IP Pavilion at AES New York 2023—to ensure that users stay up-to-date with the ever-evolving landscape of IP technology. An intuitive search interface allows content to be filtered by education category, technical depth, and source, ensuring access to relevant information.

“Open standards IP media systems offer significant benefits, but to take advantage of them, users require the knowledge to design, deploy, and operate these systems,” Steve Reynolds, chairman of AIMS, said. “We created our Education Library to meet this need. For industry professionals and anyone else seeking to expand their knowledge on Media-over-IP technology, SMPTE ST-2110, the IPMX standard, or any other related topic, it’s an invaluable free resource.”

The creation and development of the AIMS Education Library was one of the key projects undertaken by the AIMS Education Working Group, which was launched in early 2022.