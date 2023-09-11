ASU Nabs Microphones with Choices

Phoenix, AZ (September 11, 2023)—Arizona State University, one of the largest public universities in the US with a student population of over 150,000, has acquired a considerable amount of new studio technology in recent years while developing its music programs, specifically its Popular Music concentration.

Spearheaded by ASU director of Popular Music Erin Barra-Jean, the program has been designed from the ground up with a multidisciplinary approach designed to build an inclusive, community of audio professionals. In addition to setting the culture of the program, Barra-Jean was also responsible for equipping the university’s brand-new, state-of-the-art recording studio which was designed by studio design firm WSDG (Walters-Storyk Design Group). When it came to choosing main stereo pairs of microphones, Barra-Jean says she was drawn to Lauten Audio’s Eden extra-large diaphragm tube condenser and Atlantis extra-large diaphragm FET condenser.

“I made the decision to invest in the Lauten Eden and Atlantis because we needed versatile, high-quality microphones that we could use every day in the studio for as many applications as possible,” she said. “The price point was right where it needed to be for us where we could get them and have exactly what we needed without having to blow the whole budget. I also have known [Lauten Audio President] Trent Thompson for many years and I trust his ears—they know how to make great microphones and I knew we wouldn’t be disappointed.”

​From the first day in the program, students are encouraged to develop a sensibility towards sound that dictates their use of equipment, rather than the other way around. “The variations in sound between the ‘classic’ vintage microphones can often be quite significant, so I focus instead on helping students to understand the concepts behind how a microphone can sound, say, a ‘forward’ sounding mic versus a ‘neutral’ one and how that can work on different sources within a mix,” said ASU assistant professor of Studio Engineering and Recording, Jorge Costa. “One of the most immediately useful things about the Lauten mics that we use on every session are that they have Lauten’s multi-voicing switch which makes those qualities incredibly easy to experiment with in a signal chain and allows the students to develop an ear for those qualities in a very actionable way.”