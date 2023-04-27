Point Source Audio Series9 Microphones – A Mix Product of the Week

New from Point Source Audio are Series9 miniature microphones, intended for theater, film and other applications.

New York, NY (April 27, 2023)—Brand new from the folks at Point Source Audio is the Series9 line of miniature microphones intended for use in theater, film and other applications where discreet miking of talent is required. Products in the Series9 include GO-9WL lavalier, EO-9WL ear-mount and GO-9WD dual-ear headset microphones, all available in single- and dual-element versions.

The headworn mics feature a 3mm omnidirectional back-electret capsule, while the lav capsule is a 4mm omni back-electret design.

Capsule specs include frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz; sensitivity -39 dB 1V/Pa (at 1kHz); maximum SPL 142 dB; and output impedance 1300 Ω. All models are IP57 waterproof-rated for resistance to sweat, water and makeup, can be cleaned with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, and feature patented Endure connectors in 3-pin Lemo-style, TA4F and 3.5mm locking ring, tested to 12,000 bends. The mics may be powered across a voltage range of 1 to 10 volts.

Series9 microphones are available in beige, brown or black. Headset models feature a boom that bends 360 degrees, enabling the headset to reverse for mounting the mic on the right or left side.

Dual-element versions of each model provide redundancy for critical applications and may be paired with the BBX-SK/BBX-SH backup box for use with a single wireless transmitter.

Point Source Audio manufactures a wide array of accessories for Series9 microphones, including windscreens, headset frames, alligator clips and magnetic clips for discreet mounting. Series9 microphones include a two-year warranty.