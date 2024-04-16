DPA Launches AIR1 Windscreen at NAB

Las Vegas, NV (April 16, 2024)―DPA Microphones introduced its new AIR1 universal miniature fur windscreen at NAB 2024 for quick mounting on round, omnidirectional headset or lavalier microphones.

The DPA AIR1, which fits capsules measuring between 0.1-0.23 inches (2.5-5.8 mm), rejects wind noise through two layers of wind protection, the first of which is a newly designed acoustic fur. The second layer of protection afforded by the AIR1 is the air cavity that surrounds the microphone to keep the fur spaced away from the capsule and maintain constant air volume. This is achieved using two sturdy arches as well as a mic stop, which ensures that the microphone’s position in the acoustic sweet spot is most protected.

By adding a patent-pending boundary surface directly behind the capsule, a pressure field is generated around the microphone diaphragm, which has a specific frequency range that is acoustically amplified. Finetuning the dimensions of the boundary surface enabled DPA to adjust the frequency boost to match the exact frequencies that the fur attenuates.

The AIR1 consists of a durable UV-stabilized hard plastic that is found in automobile headlights and can withstand harsh weather and repeated use and grips the mic with a stainless-steel spring. The acoustic fur used on the cover consists of specially formulated fibers that reportedly guarantee long-lasting color, shape memory and easy maintenance. The AIR1 also reduces the visual impact of utilizing a windscreen with fur length that is 30 percent shorter than other wind protection accessories.

In addition to being compatible with DPA’s lavaliers and headsets, the AIR1 can be used on a wide range of other professional miniature microphones. Two sizing options are also available to fit most major brands’ professional miniature microphones. The DPA AIR1 is offered in six color options and ships with two windscreens of the same size and color in the box.