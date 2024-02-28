Miking Standup Specials is No Laughing Matter

Los Angeles, CA (February 27, 2024)―Comedy specials require thoughtful miking, not just so that every punchline is heard, but also to ensure that nuances of everything from joke delivery to the ways that audiences respond, is accurately captured in the moment. These are all crucial concerns to production sound and re-recording mixer Thomas Cassetta, who recently recorded and mixed comedian Akaash Singh’s first hour-long comedy special as well as Pete Davidson’s new Netflix special.

Cassetta has worked on projects around the globe for platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Tubi, Peacock, HBO and ShowTime, and with comedians such as Andrew Schulz, Jim Jefferies and Hasan Minhaj, since 2014.

To recreate the experience of being at a live show while also ensuring the comedians feel connected to their audience, Cassetta has been using DPA Microphones solutions such as the d:facto 4018VL vocal, 4017B shotgun, 4018C supercardioid and 2011 twin diaphragm cardioid microphones, as well as the brand’s 2012 compact cardioid and 2017 shotgun microphones. A selection of the brand’s in-line preamps and accessories also allow him to adapt to a variety of unique venues and locations.

Cassetta noted, “Comedians are very in tune with how their microphones sound and feel. They like familiarity, something that feels natural and a sound that honors the relationship they’ve cultivated with their audience. Those are the three most important factors. Beyond the superb performance, DPA microphones offer a benefit for comedians who have a loose microphone technique―the very simple reason being the off-axis linearity.”

He elaborates, “Half of the equation in comedy is the audience. The beauty and power of DPA microphones is that they give you the ability to EQ and control the massive energy in the room while tailoring it to what you want from that audience. With DPA, the speaker system won’t have a different color based on what microphones I choose to capture the room. The mics make it possible to hear every nuance of the house, rather than just a wall of laughter. When I’m listening to the recordings, I feel like I’m right back in the venue.”