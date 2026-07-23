Focal Hits Play with Playlist

Focal Naim America has released Mixed on Focal #8, a playlist of music mixed using Focal Professional monitors.

Montreal, Canada (July 23, 2026)—Focal Naim America has released Mixed on Focal #8, a 100-minute playlist of 21 recording artists’ music mixed using Focal Professional monitors.

The Mixed on Focal #8 playlist features a wide variety of musical styles over 28 stereo tracks mixed by engineers Bobby Campbell, Darrell Thorp, Leslie Brathwaite, Nick “Squids” Squillante, Rob Tavaglione, Eric Stenman, Michael William Levine, Jose Rios, and Mike Pepe. Focal professional monitors used for the stereo mixes include Trio11, Trio6, Twin6 and Alpha Twin Evo.

Music artists on the playlist include Dylan Dunlap, Alexa Mansour, Siena Fantini, Alani, Rococo, Alice Merton, David Archuleta, Asking Alexandra, DB Bantino, dearALICE, Blu, Trueblood, Motley Crue, Unthreaded, MotorGoat, The Barbarians of California, Michael William Levine, The Church, Aleman, Aloe Blacc and Fletcher. The playlist encompasses numerous music genres.

This latest playlist is available for high-resolution audio streaming services Apple Music, Amazon Music, Qobuz and Tidal, as well as Spotify, which has released its version with CD-quality compatibility.

There are now 18 Mixed on Focal playlists available, some for immersive music and some divided into genres. New playlists will be released periodically.