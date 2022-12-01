From School to Score to Sound Design

Philadelphia, PA (December 1, 2022)—Whether teaching college-level courses or working as a film score composer, Temple University professor Colton Weatherston often finds himself using Tascam’s Model 12 integrated production suite.

“The Model 12 is great for teaching audio in the classroom environment,” reports Weatherston, adjunct professor of music technology and audio production, Klein College of Media Studies and Production at Temple. “I particularly love it for recording roundtable discussion format podcasts. It is lightweight, has a fast set-up time and a quick learning curve.

His students also use it, he notes, stating, “With the Model 12, they are up and running in no time, recording multi-channel audio on day one of the semester. It’s also a great introduction to the larger-scale mixing consoles they encounter in our main studio at Klein — the Trident 88. In many ways, the Model 12 is like a small-scale Trident.”

In addition to teaching voiceover production and podcasting, Weatherston served as the music assistant for the 2022 release of Butcher’s Crossing, a Western drama starring Nicolas Cage. He also served as music producer for the 2021 TV series Slasher, arranger/musician for the 2019 release of the film Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls and provided additional music for the 2018 TV series Adam Ruins Everything.

“For my personal use, I use the Model 12 for a variety of purposes,” he says. “While my primary studio mixer is the larger Tascam DM-24, I use the Model 12 for portable applications—for example, to playback pre-recorded audio for live concerts. In the studio, I use the Model 12 as a sub-mixer and for playback from my Tascam TSR-8 open reel recorder and Tascam 112MKII cassette deck, both of which I used extensively in Butcher’s Crossing, where I made use of the vari-speed tape features for abstract sound design.

“The Model 12 is a very effective tool for patching-in all these older machines and sending to hardware units such as my Eventide H3000-D/SE Ultra Harmonizer. I also use it to set up tape echoes with my Revox A77 open reel recorder. For me, the Model 12 a great sound design tool set.”