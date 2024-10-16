Winners of 2024 Music+Sound Awards Announced

The winners of the 13th annual Music+Sound Awards, which recognize the role and contributions of both music and sound design in media, have been announced.

London, UK (October 16, 2024)—The winners of the 13th annual Music+Sound Awards, which recognize the role and contributions of both music and sound design in media, have been announced.

The awards recognize the talents and skills of composers, sound designers, music supervisors and sync teams, creating a platform upon which they can stand and be truly recognized for what they have achieved, according to the organizers. Aimed at professionals, worldwide, working in advertising, film, television and gaming, the awards are open to anyone who is or has been involved in the creation, composition, sourcing, licensing, briefing and / or production of music or sound design for any media. The full list of nominees can be found here.

The winners of 2024’s Music+Sound Awards are as follows:

Best Original Composition in a Feature Film Score

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Entrant/Composer: Stuart Hancock

Directors: Neil Boyle + Kirk Hendry

Production Company: Lupus Films

Best Original Composition in a Short Film

The Last Repair Shop

Entrant/Production Music: Breakwater Studios

Composers: Katya Richardson + Kris Bowers

Music Producers: Kris Bowers + Max Wrightson

Directors: Ben Proudfoot + Kris Bowers

Best Original Composition in a Feature-Length Documentary

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Entrant/Composer: Anže Rozman at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

Score Supervisor: Greg Rappaport

Best Original Composition in a Television Program

Renegade Nell

Entrants/Composers: Oli Julian + Nick Foster at Lookout Point, London

Directors: Ben Taylor, Amanda Brotchie + MJ Delaney

Best Original Composition in Film + Television Program Titles

Palm Royale Titles

Entrant/Composer: Jeff Toyne at Apple Studios, Los Angeles

Directors: Abe Sylvia, Tate Taylor, Stephanie Laing + Claire Scanlon

Best Original Composition in Broadcast Advertising (Sponsored by Eclectic Music)

Just Eat, “Did Somebody Say HipOpera”

Entrant/Production Company: String and Tins, London

Composers: Adam Smyth, Ben Smith, Jordan Crisp + Toni Robinson

Production Companies: String and Tins, Freckle + Sentric Music Ltd

Music Producer: Fred Ball

Agency: McCann London

Directors: Dave Meyers + Dave Dean

Best Original Composition in Online, Social + Digital Advertising

Under Armour, “World Cup Armour Up”

Entrant/Production Company: Citizen Music, New York

Composers: Theo de Gunzburg + Noah Wiehl

Music Producers: Kate Sims + Molly Young

Music Editor: Bryson Kemp

Agency: Zambezi

Director: Kat Webber

Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Gameplay)

The Lamplighters League

Entrant/Composer: Jon Everist

Engineered by: Jack Jackson

Mixed and mastered by: Steve Kempster

Conducted by: Anthony Parnther

Orchestra Leader: Everton Nelson

Orchestral Contracting by: Isobel Griffiths

Soundtrack released by: Lakeshore Records

Game Director: Chris Rogers

Game Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Game Developer: Harebrained Schemes

Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Cinematics / Cutscenes)

Honor of Kings – Dolia Champion Cinematic

Entrant/Publisher: Tencent Games

Composers: Yoon Ho Kim, Mark Kuypers, Seiji Hotta + Xiaonan Yan

Developer: TiMi Studio Group

Best Original Composition in a Film Trailer

Cuckoo Official Trailer

Entrant/Production Company: Acid Music, London

Composer: William Arcane

Trailer House: AV Squad

Music Producer for Acid Music: Will Quiney

Agency Producer for AV Squad: Andrea Weeks

Editor for AV Squad: James Rowney

Director: Tilman Singer

Best Original Composition in a TV Trailer / Promo

Tattooist of Auschwitz Trailer

Entrant: Sky Studios, London

Composers: Hans Zimmer + Kara Talve at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles

Production Companies: Synchronicity Films / Sky Studios

Director: Tali Shalom-Ezer

Best Original Composition in a Video Game Trailer / Promo

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Trailer

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker

Music Producers: Romain Bergounhe + Guillaume Cerda

Directors: Simon Liez + Tristan Dauly

Composer Rising Star Award

Aleksandra Vilcinska

Best Sound Design in a Feature Film

The Zone of Interest

Entrant/Sound Designer: Johnnie Burn at Wave Studios, London

Sound Mixer: Tarn Willers

Audio Engineers: Simon Carroll, Max Behrens + Brendan Feeney

Production Company: A24

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Best Sound Design in a Short Film

Space Plug

Entrants/Sound Designers: Grace Wong + Zoltan Kadnar

Sound Mixer: Fynnlugh Greenfield Brown

Foley Artists: Paul Iche + Raphaela Dowding-Green

Director: Marcus Anthony Thomas

Facility: National Film and Television School

Best Sound Design in a Television Series or Program

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Entrant: Formosa Group

Sound Designers: Luke Gibleon, Nick Interlandi, Joshua Adeniji, Angelina Faulkner, Borja Sau

Supervising Sound Editor: Luke Gibleon

Re-Recording Mixers: Joe Barnett + Adam Jenkins

Audio Engineer: Cameron Combe

Foley Artists: Adrian Medhusrt + Duncan Campbell

Director: Albert Hughes

Best Sound Design in Broadcast Advertising

Formula E, “It’s On”

Entrant/Production Company: 750 MPH, London

Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Agency Executive Creative Director: Caleb Al-Jorani

Agency TV Producer: Tania Kane

Production Company: Somesuch

Director: Max Sherman

Best Sound Design in Online, Social + Digital Advertising

(Sponsored by Sound Canvas)

Aston Martin Vantage ‘Engineered for Real Drivers’

Entrant/Production Company: Zelig Sound, London

Sound Designers: Harry Smith + Matthew James

Sound Producer: Breda Canning

Agency: Design Bridge and Partners

Production Company: Bipolar LA

Best Audio Mix in a Commercial

Riyadh Season – Fury vs. Ngannu

Entrant/Production Company: 750 MPH, London

Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Agency: Droga5 NY + Accenture Song

Agency Music Producers: Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Madeleine Wilkinson + Harit Muttreja

Agency Account Directors: Anthony Gavranic + Nivie Roberts

Agency Executive Creative Directors: Tres Colacion + Giancarlo Rodas

Agency TV Producers: Roger Morán + Patrick Wood

Production Company: Park Pictures

Director: Seb Edwards

Best Sonic Branding + Idents

TUBI Rebrand

Entrant/Production Company: Zelig Sound, London

Composition/Sound: Harry Smith, Connor Duin + Matthew James

Audio Director: Matthew James

Producer: Breda Canning

Agency: DixonBaxi

Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Gameplay

Alan Wake 2

Entrant/Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland

Sound Designers: Joshua Bell, Adam Butterworth, Kit Challis, Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Pauli Ondruska, Tazio Schiesari, Henry Scott, Ville Sorsa, Philipp Berger Tolkun (Dynamedion)

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

Sound Producer: Anika Neubert

Dialogue Editors: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront, Manik Möllers (Dynamedion) + Mikael Lindblad Ehnborg (RedPipe)

Publisher: Epic Games

Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely

Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Cinematics + Cutscenes

Alan Wake 2

Entrant/Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland

RedPipe Sound Team: Robert Eklund, Joakim Kristensen, Mikael Lindblad Ehnborg, Julius Rydinger, Ulf Blomqvist, Erik Olsson + Christopher Peduru-Aratchi

Remedy Sound Team: Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Tazio Schiesari, Kit Challis

Audio Director: Richard Lapington

Sound Producer: Anika Neubert

Dialog Editors: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront, Manik Möllers (Dynamedion) + Mikael Lindblad Ehnborg (RedPipe)

Game Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely

Best Vocal Performance in a Video Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams

Voice Artist: Nadji Jeter

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles

Best Sound Design in a Video Game Trailer / Promo

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III – Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Entrant/Production Company: Source Sound Inc., Los Angeles

Sound Designers: Dominik Ragančík, Nick Martin + Alexander Ephraim

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Re-Recording Mixers: Charles Deenen + Mark Jasper

Senior Producer: Daniel Lepervanche

Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni

Production Company: GNET

Creative Director: John Fleming

Rising Star Award: Sound Designer

Isaac Matus at Wave Studios NY

Reel project: SickKids Foundation ‘Heal the Future’. Agency – Cossette

Best Sync in a Film

Saltburn

Entrant/Supervision: Kirsten Lane at Right Music Limited, UK

Track: “Murder on the Dancefloor,” Sophie Ellis Bextor

Publishers: BMG Rights Management (UK) + Concord Songs

Publisher Licensing Managers: Joe Betts (BMG) + Verity Griffiths (Concord)

Label: Polydor Records

Label Licensing Manager: Greg Turner (Universal Music Operations Ltd)

Production Company: LuckyChap Entertainment

Director: Emerald Fennell

Best Sync in a Television Program

Heartstopper Season 2

Entrant/Label: AWAL, London

Label Licensing Manager: Tyler Batchelor

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa at Air Edel

Track: “ur so pretty,” Wasia Project

Director: Euros Lyn

Best Sync in Film/TV Titles

Wilderness Titles

Entrant/Supervision: Zoë Ellen Bryant + Pete Saville at Carbon Logic, London

Track: “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor Swift

Publisher: Universal/MCA Music, Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK), Spirit Music Publishing

Publisher Licensing Manager: Tom Foster, SVP Film & TV Europe at Universal Music Publishing

Label: Universal Music Group UK obo Republic Records

Label Licensing Manager: Greg Turner, Head of Sync Licensing at Universal Music:

Director: So Yong Kim

Best Sync in Broadcast Advertising

(Sponsored by Lemon Wax)

Telstra, “This Is Footy Country”

Entrant/Supervision: Marcus Brooke-Smith, Hugh Owens, Mel Pantz + Karl Richter at Level Two Music, Melbourne

Track: “Sandstorm,” Whisky Shivers

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Group

Publisher Licensing Manager: Karina Masters

Whisky Shivers Licensing Manager: Pat Cassidy

Director: Mark Molloy for Exit Films

Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

The Monkeys Account Director: Hannah Roberton

The Monkeys Executive Creative Director: Sam Dickson + Cameron Bell

The Monkeys TV Producer: Penny Brown

Telstra Marketing Manager: Alita McMenamin

Best Sync in Online, Social + Digital Advertising

SiriusXM, “A Life in Sound”

Entrant/Supervision: Jay James, Neil Athale, Colin McIlhagga at Soundtree Music, London

Tracks: “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat; “Roots Bloody Roots,” Sepultura; “Trenches,” Benny Page ft. Doktor, “Inferno,” Carl Cox; “Laura,” Bat for Lashes; “Back to Life,” Soul II Soul; Bright Horses,” Nick Cave

Agency: Uncommon

Director: Kim Gherig

Best Sync in a Film Trailer

Kinds of Kindness Trailer

Entrant/Supervision: SixtyFour Music, London

Music Supervisors: Anne Booty + Joe Rice

Track: “Sweet Dreams,” Eurythmics

Publisher: Universal

Label: Sony Music

Best Sync in a Television Trailer

Shōgun Official Teaser

Entrant: Focus by Cutting Edge

Track: “Burning Gauntlet,” Jóhann Jóhannsson, Eric Tannery

Music Supervisor: Naaman Snell at Space Cowboy Music

Publisher: Waiting For The Darkness

Publisher Licensing Manager: Michael Kurtz

Label: Cutting Edge / Score Reborn

Label Licensing Managers: Michael Kurtz, Amberly Crouse + Ali Pistoresi

Best Sync in a Video Game Trailer/Promo

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Announcement Trailer

Entrant/Developer: Ubisoft, Paris

Track: “Meikyu,” TEKE::TEKE epic remix by 2WEI

Supervision: Greig Newby, Arnaud Libeyre, Jerome Angelot, Bénédicte Ouimet at Source Sound Inc.

Production Company: DIGIC Pictures

Music Supervisor Rising Star Award

Mara Techam at Droga5, New York

Reel Projects:

Levi’s, “Legends Never Die”

Levi’s, “One Fair Exchange”

LinkedIn, “Find Your In”

Coors – Happy Thursdays Launch Film

General Entertainment Authority ‘Battle of the Baddest’

Agency for all: Droga 5

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Broadcast Advertising

Carlsberg, “Curious Beginnings”

Entrants/Re-Record Arrangers: Adam Smyth, Jim Stewart + Simon Whiteside at String and Tins, London

Original Track: “The 900 Number,” The 45 King & Louie

Music Supervisors: Adam Smyth + Kaspar Broyd

Agency: Fold7

Executive Creative Director: Dave Billing

Production Company: Magna Studios

Director: Sam Pilling

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Online, Social + Digital Advertising

NUFC Home: The Blaydon Races

Entrant/Re-Record Arranger: Joseph Bell at E.A.R Studios, London

Original Track: “The Blaydon Races,” Geordie Ridley

Re-Record Vocals: Heidi Curtis, Joseph Bell + The Felling Male Voice Choir

Agency: The Midnight Club

Executive Creative Director: Josh Connell

Production Company: Somesuch

Director: Dan Emmerson

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film or TV Series/Program

Lost Boys and Fairies

Entrants: Duck Soup Films + Tin Drum Music

Re-Record Arranger: Daf James

Music Supervisors: Sophie Urquhart + Dominic Goodman at Tin Drum Music

Director: James Kent for Duck Soup Films

Original Track: ‘Mad World’ Tears for Fears

Re-Record Vocals: Sion Daniel Young, Fra Fee, Arwel Gruffydd, Arthur Siôn Evans, Dylan Malyn, Gwawr Loader, Tomos Eames, William Thomas, Tom Clark + Jami Reid-Quarrell

Publisher: BMG

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film Trailer

Joker: Folie à Deux Official Teaser Trailer

Entrants: Cavalry Music + The Crystal Creative + Major Major

Music: Cavalry Music, The Crystal Creative, + Tom Jones, Sammy Davis Jr.

Original Track: “What the World Needs Now,” Burt Bacharach

Agency: Major Major

Music Supervisor/Producer: Toddrick Spalding

EVP, Creative Advertising: John Stanford

Executive Director, Creative Advertising: Carson “Bun Bun” Horvath

Manager, Creative Advertising: Cindy Solis

Creative Director: Craig Platt

Creative Director/Editor: Chris Nesheim

Studio: Warner Brothers

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a TV Trailer

Griselda – Official Trailer

Entrants: MOCEAN + TOTEM

Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles

Music Supervisors: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites Fitzpatrick

Original Track: “Call Me,” Blondie

Re-Record Vocals: Aroe Phoenix + Debbie Harry

Trailer House: MOCEAN

Studio: Netflix

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Video Game Trailer/Promo

Skull and Bones Trailer

Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris

Re-Record Arrangers: 2WEI

Original Track: “Wellerman,” Sea Shanty

Production Company: Altar

Directors: Jeremy Der + Jessy Malcolm Sweet

Best Use of Production Music in Broadcast Advertising

Starling Bank, “Dessert”

Entrant/Publisher: Cavendish Music

Track: “Looking For Love,” Riaan Vosloo, Benedic Lamdin

Supervision: Tammy Tinawi + Ottilia Kjulsten at Theodore

Label: Abaco Music

Agency: Wonderhood Studios

Best Use of Production Music in Online, Social + Digital Advertising

Porsche, “Keep Your Essence”

Entrant/Label: BMM Network, France

Track: “The Ground Line,” The Everlasters

Composers: Yann Macé + Luc Leroy

Supervision: Joseph Petitpain + Julien Cornuel

Publisher: The Rainbow Network

Agency: Grabarz & Partner

Agency Account Directors: Florian Kruse, Sarah Pack + Franziska Lehmann

Agency Executive Creative Directors: Ralf Heuel, Annika Stierl, Robert Jung + Tim Lehnebach

Production Company: Hochkant Film GmbH & Co.

Director: James F. Coton

Best Use of Production Music in a TV Series or Program (Single Scene)

Welcome to Wrexham S2E15

Entrant/Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: “Chasing Down Gold”

Composers: Daniel Farrant, James Knight + Romy Florin

Best Use of Production Music in a Film Trailer

The Creator Final Trailer

Entrant/Label: Power-Haus Creative, London

Track: “New Worlds,” Axel Tenner + Sebastian Pecznik

Supervision: Marina Polites + Sanaz Lavaedian at MOCEAN

Licensing Manager: Roy Lidstone

Publisher: A&G Songs

Studio: 20th Century Studios

Best Use of Production Music in a TV Trailer

Camden Official Disney Plus UK Trailer

Entrant/Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: “Poison Ivy,” Jack Lewis, Max Lewis, Caroline Lewis + Matthew Wilkinson

Supervision: Intermission Film

Independent Sync Rep: Calum Brice-Stevens

Best Use of Production Music in a Video Game Trailer/Promo

Helldivers 2 PC Features Trailer

Entrant/Publisher: Extreme Music, London

Track: “Give Me Electricity,” Wayne Murray + Elmore King