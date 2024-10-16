Winners of 2024 Music+Sound Awards Announced

London, UK (October 16, 2024)—The winners of the 13th annual Music+Sound Awards, which recognize the role and contributions of both music and sound design in media, have been announced.
The awards recognize the talents and skills of composers, sound designers, music supervisors and sync teams, creating a platform upon which they can stand and be truly recognized for what they have achieved, according to the organizers. Aimed at professionals, worldwide, working in advertising, film, television and gaming, the awards are open to anyone who is or has been involved in the creation, composition, sourcing, licensing, briefing and / or production of music or sound design for any media. The full list of nominees can be found here.
The winners of 2024’s Music+Sound Awards are as follows:
Best Original Composition in a Feature Film Score
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Entrant/Composer: Stuart Hancock
Directors: Neil Boyle + Kirk Hendry
Production Company: Lupus Films
Best Original Composition in a Short Film
The Last Repair Shop
Entrant/Production Music: Breakwater Studios
Composers: Katya Richardson + Kris Bowers
Music Producers: Kris Bowers + Max Wrightson
Directors: Ben Proudfoot + Kris Bowers
Best Original Composition in a Feature-Length Documentary
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Entrant/Composer: Anže Rozman at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles
Score Producer: Russell Emanuel
Score Supervisor: Greg Rappaport
Best Original Composition in a Television Program
Renegade Nell
Entrants/Composers: Oli Julian + Nick Foster at Lookout Point, London
Directors: Ben Taylor, Amanda Brotchie + MJ Delaney
Best Original Composition in Film + Television Program Titles
Palm Royale Titles
Entrant/Composer: Jeff Toyne at Apple Studios, Los Angeles
Directors: Abe Sylvia, Tate Taylor, Stephanie Laing + Claire Scanlon
Best Original Composition in Broadcast Advertising (Sponsored by Eclectic Music)
Just Eat, “Did Somebody Say HipOpera”
Entrant/Production Company: String and Tins, London
Composers: Adam Smyth, Ben Smith, Jordan Crisp + Toni Robinson
Production Companies: String and Tins, Freckle + Sentric Music Ltd
Music Producer: Fred Ball
Agency: McCann London
Directors: Dave Meyers + Dave Dean
Best Original Composition in Online, Social + Digital Advertising
Under Armour, “World Cup Armour Up”
Entrant/Production Company: Citizen Music, New York
Composers: Theo de Gunzburg + Noah Wiehl
Music Producers: Kate Sims + Molly Young
Music Editor: Bryson Kemp
Agency: Zambezi
Director: Kat Webber
Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Gameplay)
The Lamplighters League
Entrant/Composer: Jon Everist
Engineered by: Jack Jackson
Mixed and mastered by: Steve Kempster
Conducted by: Anthony Parnther
Orchestra Leader: Everton Nelson
Orchestral Contracting by: Isobel Griffiths
Soundtrack released by: Lakeshore Records
Game Director: Chris Rogers
Game Publisher: Paradox Interactive
Game Developer: Harebrained Schemes
Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Cinematics / Cutscenes)
Honor of Kings – Dolia Champion Cinematic
Entrant/Publisher: Tencent Games
Composers: Yoon Ho Kim, Mark Kuypers, Seiji Hotta + Xiaonan Yan
Developer: TiMi Studio Group
Best Original Composition in a Film Trailer
Cuckoo Official Trailer
Entrant/Production Company: Acid Music, London
Composer: William Arcane
Trailer House: AV Squad
Music Producer for Acid Music: Will Quiney
Agency Producer for AV Squad: Andrea Weeks
Editor for AV Squad: James Rowney
Director: Tilman Singer
Best Original Composition in a TV Trailer / Promo
Tattooist of Auschwitz Trailer
Entrant: Sky Studios, London
Composers: Hans Zimmer + Kara Talve at Bleeding Fingers Music, Los Angeles
Production Companies: Synchronicity Films / Sky Studios
Director: Tali Shalom-Ezer
Best Original Composition in a Video Game Trailer / Promo
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Trailer
Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris
Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker
Music Producers: Romain Bergounhe + Guillaume Cerda
Directors: Simon Liez + Tristan Dauly
Composer Rising Star Award
Aleksandra Vilcinska
Best Sound Design in a Feature Film
The Zone of Interest
Entrant/Sound Designer: Johnnie Burn at Wave Studios, London
Sound Mixer: Tarn Willers
Audio Engineers: Simon Carroll, Max Behrens + Brendan Feeney
Production Company: A24
Director: Jonathan Glazer
Best Sound Design in a Short Film
Space Plug
Entrants/Sound Designers: Grace Wong + Zoltan Kadnar
Sound Mixer: Fynnlugh Greenfield Brown
Foley Artists: Paul Iche + Raphaela Dowding-Green
Director: Marcus Anthony Thomas
Facility: National Film and Television School
Best Sound Design in a Television Series or Program
The Continental: From the World of John Wick
Entrant: Formosa Group
Sound Designers: Luke Gibleon, Nick Interlandi, Joshua Adeniji, Angelina Faulkner, Borja Sau
Supervising Sound Editor: Luke Gibleon
Re-Recording Mixers: Joe Barnett + Adam Jenkins
Audio Engineer: Cameron Combe
Foley Artists: Adrian Medhusrt + Duncan Campbell
Director: Albert Hughes
Best Sound Design in Broadcast Advertising
Formula E, “It’s On”
Entrant/Production Company: 750 MPH, London
Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio
Agency Executive Creative Director: Caleb Al-Jorani
Agency TV Producer: Tania Kane
Production Company: Somesuch
Director: Max Sherman
Best Sound Design in Online, Social + Digital Advertising
(Sponsored by Sound Canvas)
Aston Martin Vantage ‘Engineered for Real Drivers’
Entrant/Production Company: Zelig Sound, London
Sound Designers: Harry Smith + Matthew James
Sound Producer: Breda Canning
Agency: Design Bridge and Partners
Production Company: Bipolar LA
Best Audio Mix in a Commercial
Riyadh Season – Fury vs. Ngannu
Entrant/Production Company: 750 MPH, London
Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Agency: Droga5 NY + Accenture Song
Agency Music Producers: Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Roger Morán, Patrick Wood, Madeleine Wilkinson + Harit Muttreja
Agency Account Directors: Anthony Gavranic + Nivie Roberts
Agency Executive Creative Directors: Tres Colacion + Giancarlo Rodas
Agency TV Producers: Roger Morán + Patrick Wood
Production Company: Park Pictures
Director: Seb Edwards
Best Sonic Branding + Idents
TUBI Rebrand
Entrant/Production Company: Zelig Sound, London
Composition/Sound: Harry Smith, Connor Duin + Matthew James
Audio Director: Matthew James
Producer: Breda Canning
Agency: DixonBaxi
Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Gameplay
Alan Wake 2
Entrant/Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland
Sound Designers: Joshua Bell, Adam Butterworth, Kit Challis, Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Pauli Ondruska, Tazio Schiesari, Henry Scott, Ville Sorsa, Philipp Berger Tolkun (Dynamedion)
Audio Director: Richard Lapington
Sound Producer: Anika Neubert
Dialogue Editors: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront, Manik Möllers (Dynamedion) + Mikael Lindblad Ehnborg (RedPipe)
Publisher: Epic Games
Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely
Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Cinematics + Cutscenes
Alan Wake 2
Entrant/Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Finland
RedPipe Sound Team: Robert Eklund, Joakim Kristensen, Mikael Lindblad Ehnborg, Julius Rydinger, Ulf Blomqvist, Erik Olsson + Christopher Peduru-Aratchi
Remedy Sound Team: Gulli Gunnarsson, Thomas Holmes, Tazio Schiesari, Kit Challis
Audio Director: Richard Lapington
Sound Producer: Anika Neubert
Dialog Editors: Taneli Suoranta, Arthur Tisseront, Manik Möllers (Dynamedion) + Mikael Lindblad Ehnborg (RedPipe)
Game Directors: Sam Lake + Kyle Rowely
Best Vocal Performance in a Video Game
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Entrants: Insomniac Games + PlayStation Studios Sound Teams
Voice Artist: Nadji Jeter
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Los Angeles
Best Sound Design in a Video Game Trailer / Promo
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III – Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Entrant/Production Company: Source Sound Inc., Los Angeles
Sound Designers: Dominik Ragančík, Nick Martin + Alexander Ephraim
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Re-Recording Mixers: Charles Deenen + Mark Jasper
Senior Producer: Daniel Lepervanche
Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni
Production Company: GNET
Creative Director: John Fleming
Rising Star Award: Sound Designer
Isaac Matus at Wave Studios NY
Reel project: SickKids Foundation ‘Heal the Future’. Agency – Cossette
Best Sync in a Film
Saltburn
Entrant/Supervision: Kirsten Lane at Right Music Limited, UK
Track: “Murder on the Dancefloor,” Sophie Ellis Bextor
Publishers: BMG Rights Management (UK) + Concord Songs
Publisher Licensing Managers: Joe Betts (BMG) + Verity Griffiths (Concord)
Label: Polydor Records
Label Licensing Manager: Greg Turner (Universal Music Operations Ltd)
Production Company: LuckyChap Entertainment
Director: Emerald Fennell
Best Sync in a Television Program
Heartstopper Season 2
Entrant/Label: AWAL, London
Label Licensing Manager: Tyler Batchelor
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa at Air Edel
Track: “ur so pretty,” Wasia Project
Director: Euros Lyn
Best Sync in Film/TV Titles
Wilderness Titles
Entrant/Supervision: Zoë Ellen Bryant + Pete Saville at Carbon Logic, London
Track: “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor Swift
Publisher: Universal/MCA Music, Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK), Spirit Music Publishing
Publisher Licensing Manager: Tom Foster, SVP Film & TV Europe at Universal Music Publishing
Label: Universal Music Group UK obo Republic Records
Label Licensing Manager: Greg Turner, Head of Sync Licensing at Universal Music:
Director: So Yong Kim
Best Sync in Broadcast Advertising
(Sponsored by Lemon Wax)
Telstra, “This Is Footy Country”
Entrant/Supervision: Marcus Brooke-Smith, Hugh Owens, Mel Pantz + Karl Richter at Level Two Music, Melbourne
Track: “Sandstorm,” Whisky Shivers
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Group
Publisher Licensing Manager: Karina Masters
Whisky Shivers Licensing Manager: Pat Cassidy
Director: Mark Molloy for Exit Films
Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
The Monkeys Account Director: Hannah Roberton
The Monkeys Executive Creative Director: Sam Dickson + Cameron Bell
The Monkeys TV Producer: Penny Brown
Telstra Marketing Manager: Alita McMenamin
Best Sync in Online, Social + Digital Advertising
SiriusXM, “A Life in Sound”
Entrant/Supervision: Jay James, Neil Athale, Colin McIlhagga at Soundtree Music, London
Tracks: “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat; “Roots Bloody Roots,” Sepultura; “Trenches,” Benny Page ft. Doktor, “Inferno,” Carl Cox; “Laura,” Bat for Lashes; “Back to Life,” Soul II Soul; Bright Horses,” Nick Cave
Agency: Uncommon
Director: Kim Gherig
Best Sync in a Film Trailer
Kinds of Kindness Trailer
Entrant/Supervision: SixtyFour Music, London
Music Supervisors: Anne Booty + Joe Rice
Track: “Sweet Dreams,” Eurythmics
Publisher: Universal
Label: Sony Music
Best Sync in a Television Trailer
Shōgun Official Teaser
Entrant: Focus by Cutting Edge
Track: “Burning Gauntlet,” Jóhann Jóhannsson, Eric Tannery
Music Supervisor: Naaman Snell at Space Cowboy Music
Publisher: Waiting For The Darkness
Publisher Licensing Manager: Michael Kurtz
Label: Cutting Edge / Score Reborn
Label Licensing Managers: Michael Kurtz, Amberly Crouse + Ali Pistoresi
Best Sync in a Video Game Trailer/Promo
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Announcement Trailer
Entrant/Developer: Ubisoft, Paris
Track: “Meikyu,” TEKE::TEKE epic remix by 2WEI
Supervision: Greig Newby, Arnaud Libeyre, Jerome Angelot, Bénédicte Ouimet at Source Sound Inc.
Production Company: DIGIC Pictures
Music Supervisor Rising Star Award
Mara Techam at Droga5, New York
Reel Projects:
Levi’s, “Legends Never Die”
Levi’s, “One Fair Exchange”
LinkedIn, “Find Your In”
Coors – Happy Thursdays Launch Film
General Entertainment Authority ‘Battle of the Baddest’
Agency for all: Droga 5
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Broadcast Advertising
Carlsberg, “Curious Beginnings”
Entrants/Re-Record Arrangers: Adam Smyth, Jim Stewart + Simon Whiteside at String and Tins, London
Original Track: “The 900 Number,” The 45 King & Louie
Music Supervisors: Adam Smyth + Kaspar Broyd
Agency: Fold7
Executive Creative Director: Dave Billing
Production Company: Magna Studios
Director: Sam Pilling
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Online, Social + Digital Advertising
NUFC Home: The Blaydon Races
Entrant/Re-Record Arranger: Joseph Bell at E.A.R Studios, London
Original Track: “The Blaydon Races,” Geordie Ridley
Re-Record Vocals: Heidi Curtis, Joseph Bell + The Felling Male Voice Choir
Agency: The Midnight Club
Executive Creative Director: Josh Connell
Production Company: Somesuch
Director: Dan Emmerson
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film or TV Series/Program
Lost Boys and Fairies
Entrants: Duck Soup Films + Tin Drum Music
Re-Record Arranger: Daf James
Music Supervisors: Sophie Urquhart + Dominic Goodman at Tin Drum Music
Director: James Kent for Duck Soup Films
Original Track: ‘Mad World’ Tears for Fears
Re-Record Vocals: Sion Daniel Young, Fra Fee, Arwel Gruffydd, Arthur Siôn Evans, Dylan Malyn, Gwawr Loader, Tomos Eames, William Thomas, Tom Clark + Jami Reid-Quarrell
Publisher: BMG
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film Trailer
Joker: Folie à Deux Official Teaser Trailer
Entrants: Cavalry Music + The Crystal Creative + Major Major
Music: Cavalry Music, The Crystal Creative, + Tom Jones, Sammy Davis Jr.
Original Track: “What the World Needs Now,” Burt Bacharach
Agency: Major Major
Music Supervisor/Producer: Toddrick Spalding
EVP, Creative Advertising: John Stanford
Executive Director, Creative Advertising: Carson “Bun Bun” Horvath
Manager, Creative Advertising: Cindy Solis
Creative Director: Craig Platt
Creative Director/Editor: Chris Nesheim
Studio: Warner Brothers
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a TV Trailer
Griselda – Official Trailer
Entrants: MOCEAN + TOTEM
Re-Record Arranger: David James Rosen at TOTEM, Los Angeles
Music Supervisors: Sanaz Lavaedian + Marina Polites Fitzpatrick
Original Track: “Call Me,” Blondie
Re-Record Vocals: Aroe Phoenix + Debbie Harry
Trailer House: MOCEAN
Studio: Netflix
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Video Game Trailer/Promo
Skull and Bones Trailer
Entrant: Ubisoft, Paris
Re-Record Arrangers: 2WEI
Original Track: “Wellerman,” Sea Shanty
Production Company: Altar
Directors: Jeremy Der + Jessy Malcolm Sweet
Best Use of Production Music in Broadcast Advertising
Starling Bank, “Dessert”
Entrant/Publisher: Cavendish Music
Track: “Looking For Love,” Riaan Vosloo, Benedic Lamdin
Supervision: Tammy Tinawi + Ottilia Kjulsten at Theodore
Label: Abaco Music
Agency: Wonderhood Studios
Best Use of Production Music in Online, Social + Digital Advertising
Porsche, “Keep Your Essence”
Entrant/Label: BMM Network, France
Track: “The Ground Line,” The Everlasters
Composers: Yann Macé + Luc Leroy
Supervision: Joseph Petitpain + Julien Cornuel
Publisher: The Rainbow Network
Agency: Grabarz & Partner
Agency Account Directors: Florian Kruse, Sarah Pack + Franziska Lehmann
Agency Executive Creative Directors: Ralf Heuel, Annika Stierl, Robert Jung + Tim Lehnebach
Production Company: Hochkant Film GmbH & Co.
Director: James F. Coton
Best Use of Production Music in a TV Series or Program (Single Scene)
Welcome to Wrexham S2E15
Entrant/Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: “Chasing Down Gold”
Composers: Daniel Farrant, James Knight + Romy Florin
Best Use of Production Music in a Film Trailer
The Creator Final Trailer
Entrant/Label: Power-Haus Creative, London
Track: “New Worlds,” Axel Tenner + Sebastian Pecznik
Supervision: Marina Polites + Sanaz Lavaedian at MOCEAN
Licensing Manager: Roy Lidstone
Publisher: A&G Songs
Studio: 20th Century Studios
Best Use of Production Music in a TV Trailer
Camden Official Disney Plus UK Trailer
Entrant/Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: “Poison Ivy,” Jack Lewis, Max Lewis, Caroline Lewis + Matthew Wilkinson
Supervision: Intermission Film
Independent Sync Rep: Calum Brice-Stevens
Best Use of Production Music in a Video Game Trailer/Promo
Helldivers 2 PC Features Trailer
Entrant/Publisher: Extreme Music, London
Track: “Give Me Electricity,” Wayne Murray + Elmore King