Cinema Audio Society Announces Nominees

Los Angeles, CA (January 22, 2026)—The Cinema Audio Society [cinemaaudiosociety.org] has announced its nominees in seven categories for the 62nd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing, honoring work released in 2025.

As previously announced, Academy Award–winning re-recording mixer Skip Lievsay CAS (Gravity, No Country for Old Men, Roma) will be honored with the prestigious CAS Career Achievement Award. In addition, visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, Frankenstein) will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.

The CAS Award nominees highlight the outstanding contributions of sound mixers, recognizing excellence in the specialized craft of sound mixing for both motion pictures and television. Each year, accomplished CAS members—who possess extensive expertise in the art and science of sound—review hundreds of submissions to ensure the nominees represent the highest standards of achievement in cinematic sound.

Additionally, five finalists are vying for the CAS Student Recognition Award, with the winner to be announced during the awards gala. The Cinema Audio Society will also introduce its newly elected Board of Directors at the ceremony.

The 62nd CAS Awards will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

The 62nd Annual CAS Award Nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing are as follows:

Motion Pictures – Live Action

F1: The Movie

Production Sound Mixer – Gareth John

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer – Alan Freedman CAS

Foley Mixer – Dennis Leonard

Frankenstein

Production Sound Mixer – Greg Chapman

Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Zoern CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Christian Cooke CAS

Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin CAS

Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whaley CAS

ADR Mixer – Sebastian Vaskio

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz CAS

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Production Sound Mixer – Lloyd Dudley

Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts

Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez

One Battle After Another

Production Sound Mixer – Jose Antonio Garcia

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer – Graeme Stewart

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz CAS

Foley Mixer Chelsea Body

Sinners

Production Sound Mixer – Chris Welcker CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Boeddeker

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver

ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Motion Pictures – Animated

Elio

Production Sound Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Production Sound Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Scoring Mixer – Scott Michael Smith

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

KPop Demon Hunters

Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti

Scoring Mixer – Erich Talaba

Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili

The Bad Guys 2

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos

Re-Recording Mixer – Julian Slater CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS

Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell

Foley Mixer – Paul Pirola

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Re-Recording Mixer – Will Files CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Neal CAS

Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy

Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain

Zootopia 2

Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – David Fluhr CAS

Scoring Mixer – Warren Brown

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Motion Pictures – Documentary

​​Becoming Led Zeppelin

Production Sound Mixer – Nigel Albermaniche

Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Bergh

I Was Born This Way

Production Sound Mixer – Travis Franklin

Re-Recording Mixer – Leslie Gaston-Bird CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley

Production Sound Mixer – David Hocs

Re-Recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein CAS

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Foster

Re-Recording Mixer – Lana Marie Hattar

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror

Production Sound Mixer – Paul Stula

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis CAS

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

Adolescence S01 E01

Production Sound Mixer – Kiff McManus

Production Sound Mixer – Rob Entwistle

Re-Recording Mixer – Jules Woods CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – James Drake

ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani

ADR Mixer – Simon Diggins

Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez

Black Mirror S07 E06 “USS Callister: Into Infinity”

Production Sound Mixer – Stuart Piggott

Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway

Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell

ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani

Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez

Chief of War

Production Sound Mixer – Fred Enholmer

Production Sound Mixer – Thomas Visser

Re-Recording Mixer – Carlos Sanches CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Eckberg

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

ADR Mixer – Vedat Kiyici

Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy

Love, Death + Robots

Production Sound Mixer – Rob Cairns

Re-Recording Mixer – Joe DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Carpenter

Star Trek: Section 31

Production Sound Mixer – Bill McMillan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS

Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt

ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Television Series – One Hour

Andor S02 E08 “Who Are You?”

Production Sound Mixer – Danny Hambrook

Re-Recording Mixer – David Acord

Scoring Mixer – Geoff Foster

ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Pluribus S01 E01 “We is Us”

Production Sound Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Hoogenakker CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS

ADR Mixer – Jamieson Rabbe

Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers

Severance S02 E10 “Cold Harbor”

Production Sound Mixer – David Schwartz CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Kris Chevannes

Foley Mixer – George Lara CAS

Stranger Things S05 E08 “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up”

Production Sound Mixer – Michael P. Clark CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer – Will Files CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Neal CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS

Scoring Mixer – Carlos Remirez

Foley Mixer – Judah Getz CAS

The Pitt S01 E13 “7:00 PM”

Production Sound Mixer – Von Varga

Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS

ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer – Alex Jongbloed CAS

Television Series – Half Hour

Hacks S04 E04 “I Love LA”

Production Sound Mixer – Jim Lakin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – James Parnell CAS

Scoring Mixer – Carlos Rafael Rivera

ADR Mixer – Fernanda Domene

Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton

Murderbot S01 E01 “Free Commerce”

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Lacroix

Re-Recording Mixer – Alexandra Fehrman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Emilie Corpuz

Only Murders in the Building S05 E09 “LESTR”

Production Sound Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle O’Neal CAS CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss Foley Mixer – Mitch Kluge

The Bear S04 E03 “Scallop”

Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen CAS

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison CAS

Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy CAS

The Studio S01 E08 “Golden Globes”

Production Sound Mixer – Buck Robinson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Fred Howard CAS

Scoring Mixer – Adrià Serrano

ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS

Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

100 Foot Wave S03 E04 “The Eddie”

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne CAS

Billy Joel: And So it Goes S1 E01 “Part One”

Production Sound Mixer – Mark Mandler CAS

Production Sound Mixer – David Mitlyng

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Stewart

Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS

Score & Music Mixer – Bradshaw Leigh

Music Mixer – Brian Ruggles

Music Mixer – Jay Vicari

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S07 E09 “Under New Management”

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lydia Brown

Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS

John Candy: I Like Me

Production Sound Mixer – Brad Dawe

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Kool

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyler Strickland

Pee-Wee as Himself S01 E01

Production Sound Mixer – John Mathie

Re-Recording Mixer – Daniel Timmonds CAS

Student Recognition Award Finalists

Joseph Crews, Belmont University

Aidan Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design

Linnan Liu, University of Southern California

Evan Nowack, Chapman University

Mingxi Xu, National Film and Television School