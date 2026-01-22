Cinema Audio Society Announces Nominees

Los Angeles, CA (January 22, 2026)—The Cinema Audio Society [cinemaaudiosociety.org] has announced its nominees in seven categories for the 62nd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing, honoring work released in 2025.
As previously announced, Academy Award–winning re-recording mixer Skip Lievsay CAS (Gravity, No Country for Old Men, Roma) will be honored with the prestigious CAS Career Achievement Award. In addition, visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, Frankenstein) will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.
The CAS Award nominees highlight the outstanding contributions of sound mixers, recognizing excellence in the specialized craft of sound mixing for both motion pictures and television. Each year, accomplished CAS members—who possess extensive expertise in the art and science of sound—review hundreds of submissions to ensure the nominees represent the highest standards of achievement in cinematic sound.
Additionally, five finalists are vying for the CAS Student Recognition Award, with the winner to be announced during the awards gala. The Cinema Audio Society will also introduce its newly elected Board of Directors at the ceremony.
The 62nd CAS Awards will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.
The 62nd Annual CAS Award Nominees for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing are as follows:
Motion Pictures – Live Action
F1: The Movie
Production Sound Mixer – Gareth John
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Alan Freedman CAS
Foley Mixer – Dennis Leonard
Frankenstein
Production Sound Mixer – Greg Chapman
Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Zoern CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Christian Cooke CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin CAS
Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whaley CAS
ADR Mixer – Sebastian Vaskio
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz CAS
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Production Sound Mixer – Lloyd Dudley
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez
One Battle After Another
Production Sound Mixer – Jose Antonio Garcia
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer – Graeme Stewart
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz CAS
Foley Mixer Chelsea Body
Sinners
Production Sound Mixer – Chris Welcker CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Boeddeker
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver
ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann
Motion Pictures – Animated
Elio
Production Sound Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Production Sound Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Scoring Mixer – Scott Michael Smith
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
KPop Demon Hunters
Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti
Scoring Mixer – Erich Talaba
Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili
The Bad Guys 2
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer – Julian Slater CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
Foley Mixer – Paul Pirola
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
Re-Recording Mixer – Will Files CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Neal CAS
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain
Zootopia 2
Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Fluhr CAS
Scoring Mixer – Warren Brown
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Motion Pictures – Documentary
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Production Sound Mixer – Nigel Albermaniche
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Bergh
I Was Born This Way
Production Sound Mixer – Travis Franklin
Re-Recording Mixer – Leslie Gaston-Bird CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley
Production Sound Mixer – David Hocs
Re-Recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein CAS
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Foster
Re-Recording Mixer – Lana Marie Hattar
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror
Production Sound Mixer – Paul Stula
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis CAS
Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series
Adolescence S01 E01
Production Sound Mixer – Kiff McManus
Production Sound Mixer – Rob Entwistle
Re-Recording Mixer – Jules Woods CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – James Drake
ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani
ADR Mixer – Simon Diggins
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez
Black Mirror S07 E06 “USS Callister: Into Infinity”
Production Sound Mixer – Stuart Piggott
Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
ADR Mixer – Mike Tehrani
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez
Chief of War
Production Sound Mixer – Fred Enholmer
Production Sound Mixer – Thomas Visser
Re-Recording Mixer – Carlos Sanches CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Eckberg
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
ADR Mixer – Vedat Kiyici
Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy
Love, Death + Robots
Production Sound Mixer – Rob Cairns
Re-Recording Mixer – Joe DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Carpenter
Star Trek: Section 31
Production Sound Mixer – Bill McMillan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann
Television Series – One Hour
Andor S02 E08 “Who Are You?”
Production Sound Mixer – Danny Hambrook
Re-Recording Mixer – David Acord
Scoring Mixer – Geoff Foster
ADR Mixer – Nick Roberts
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Pluribus S01 E01 “We is Us”
Production Sound Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Hoogenakker CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
ADR Mixer – Jamieson Rabbe
Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers
Severance S02 E10 “Cold Harbor”
Production Sound Mixer – David Schwartz CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Kris Chevannes
Foley Mixer – George Lara CAS
Stranger Things S05 E08 “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up”
Production Sound Mixer – Michael P. Clark CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer – Will Files CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Neal CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer – Carlos Remirez
Foley Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
The Pitt S01 E13 “7:00 PM”
Production Sound Mixer – Von Varga
Re-Recording Mixer – Todd M. Grace CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Edward C. Carr III CAS
ADR Mixer – Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer – Alex Jongbloed CAS
Television Series – Half Hour
Hacks S04 E04 “I Love LA”
Production Sound Mixer – Jim Lakin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – James Parnell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Carlos Rafael Rivera
ADR Mixer – Fernanda Domene
Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton
Murderbot S01 E01 “Free Commerce”
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Lacroix
Re-Recording Mixer – Alexandra Fehrman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Emilie Corpuz
Only Murders in the Building S05 E09 “LESTR”
Production Sound Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle O’Neal CAS CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss Foley Mixer – Mitch Kluge
The Bear S04 E03 “Scallop”
Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison CAS
Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy CAS
The Studio S01 E08 “Golden Globes”
Production Sound Mixer – Buck Robinson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Fred Howard CAS
Scoring Mixer – Adrià Serrano
ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS
Foley Mixer – Ron Mellegers
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials
100 Foot Wave S03 E04 “The Eddie”
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne CAS
Billy Joel: And So it Goes S1 E01 “Part One”
Production Sound Mixer – Mark Mandler CAS
Production Sound Mixer – David Mitlyng
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Stewart
Re-Recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas CAS
Score & Music Mixer – Bradshaw Leigh
Music Mixer – Brian Ruggles
Music Mixer – Jay Vicari
Formula 1: Drive to Survive S07 E09 “Under New Management”
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lydia Brown
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS
John Candy: I Like Me
Production Sound Mixer – Brad Dawe
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Kool
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyler Strickland
Pee-Wee as Himself S01 E01
Production Sound Mixer – John Mathie
Re-Recording Mixer – Daniel Timmonds CAS
Student Recognition Award Finalists
Joseph Crews, Belmont University
Aidan Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design
Linnan Liu, University of Southern California
Evan Nowack, Chapman University
Mingxi Xu, National Film and Television School