Home or Away, Sal Oliveri Gets the Job Done

Sarasota, FL (July 16, 2025)—Sal Oliveri, a producer and songwriter who focuses on artist development, has made an SSL 18 audio interface the centerpiece of his new studio in Florida.

“It’s as though SSL designed this interface for me, because it’s perfect for my situation,” Oliveri enthuses. “I feel like it’s a Swiss Army knife. It serves all the functions I need.”

Oliveri created a second studio location on Florida’s Gulf Coast in Sarasota to complement his ongoing work in Nashville. The SSL 18 joins the SSL UC1 plug-in controller and UF8 DAW controller already in his room.

Oliveri has worked with notable artists like P!NK, Jack Antonoff, Billy Joel, Chris Stapelton, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, CeCe Winans and BeBe Winans, to name but a few. “I came into engineering through the musician’s chair,” says Oliveri, a multi-instrumentalist who purchased his first audio gear in the mid-1990s. While he still works at commercial studios, Oliveri uses SSL 18 primarily for capturing ideas, overdubbing and editing at his home studio and while on the move.

​He first heard about the new interface from a friend who works at SSL. “When he started telling me about all that it could do, the number of inputs and outputs, the headphone cue system, the 360 software, the Listen Mic Compressor, I went, ‘Oh, man, that sounds like something I could really use,’” he recalls. “It has eight preamps/lines and two DIs, as well as MIDI I/O. The headphone outs can double as line outputs/monitor mixes.”

At his room in Sarasota, Oliveri continues, “The SSL 18 is a hub that everything gets plugged into. I have microphones patched in. I have a couple of keyboards, a Roland and a Hammond, and I just leave those plugged in all the time. I’m constantly using it as my Pro Tools playback device. I don’t have to patch; it’s just ready to go so I can be creative. It’s just perfectly set up for me and has been rock solid.”