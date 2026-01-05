Lawo Announces NAMM 2026 Plans

Lawo has announced its plans to highlight IP-based audio production, console and network training and immersive audio at NAMM 2026.

Anaheim, CA (January 5, 2026)—Lawo has announced its plans to highlight IP-based audio production, console and network training and immersive audio at NAMM 2026.

At the show, taking place January 22–24 in Anaheim, CA, Lawo will present its scalable mc²56 mixing consoles alongside the HOME management platform and HOME Apps ecosystem. For the first time, HOME Apps can run in converged setups, hosting HOME and HOME Apps on the same physical machine, the company says.

Lawo’s mc² series spans fully virtual software panels and compact mc² crystal controllers to portable 16-fader mc²36mkII and full-size mc²56 MkIII surfaces. The latest mc² software release brings upgrades to Lawo’s mixing consoles. The expanded EQ module now offers three dynamic bands per channel alongside four fully parametric static bands. New channel strip displays with up to three mini-displays per strip provide visual feedback, while decentralized touch control and fader user buttons enable direct layer and bank switching for greater operational flexibility in distributed systems.

For venues dedicated to music and performing arts, Lawo has integrated native QLab and d&B SoundScape, allowing operators to utilize the console surface to continuously control object data to immersive sound rendering engines. Also, with the release of QLab 5.5, Lawo’s OSC Showcontrol Interface is now fully supported, enabling control of snapshots and scenes directly from QLab without manual OSC command input.

Also at NAMM 2026, Lawo will promote its Lawo Academy, a training platform for professionals by hosting on-booth console training sessions that include product demonstrations. Lawo Academy offers both online self-paced modules and in-person Masterclasses, learning from foundational to advanced levels, including certification and hands-on remote labs.