ASG Upgrades Evergreen Studios’ Dub Stage

Emeryville, CA (March 4, 2025)—Bay Area-based systems integrator and equipment provider Advanced Systems Group (ASG) partnered with Evergreen Studios in Burbank, CA to upgrade the facility’s Dolby Atmos dub stage.

Evergreen Studios wanted to enhance the room’s capacity to handle larger format work and offer a wider array of Dolby Atmos HE (Home Entertainment) and theatrical pre-dub services, in addition to Atmos Music mixes. The upgraded Dolby Atmos system provides compatibility with new content delivery standards and technological advancements.

The audio team from ASG, a Dolby-certified partner, converted the stage’s existing single-operator Avid S6 console into a dual-operator system to handle more complex workflows. The ASG team also redesigned and rewired the machine room to integrate both new and existing equipment. The expanded room can now support any format from stereo to Dolby Atmos.

“The Dolby Atmos stage is a versatile space for a wide range of projects, designed to support both music and audio post-production,” said Laurence Anslow, Evergreen’s chief engineer. “We wanted to support the most recent standards, offer a greater immersive and natural sound environment, and continue to provide cutting-edge audio production facilities for our clients.”

Gadget Hopkins of ASG notes, “Audio standards continue to evolve, and by scaling Evergreen Studio’s dubbing stage to a dual operator setup, its facility can now accommodate larger, more complex productions. Clients and collaborators can work together during the process. Engineers can work simultaneously on the mix for different aspects like dialogue, sound effects, and music. It meets all the requirements set by Dolby for Atmos mixing providing confidence to clients that the studio can deliver Atmos content to industry deliverable standards.”

“Gadget and the ASG audio team just got it,” Anslow said. “They’re professional, on time and have a great attitude. They’re so easy to work with. And most importantly, they listen.”

Over the past 40 years, Evergreen Studios has hosted some of the greatest performers in musical history and mixed film and television projects including Back to the Future, When Harry Met Sally, The Blues Brothers, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Simpsons Movie, Friends and many others. Under the leadership of Harvey Mason, Jr., a record producer, songwriter and president/CEO of the Recording Academy, it has recently been revitalized as a music, creativity and entertainment hub.