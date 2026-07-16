Preparing Students for an Immersive Industry

Amsterdam, Netherlands (July 16, 2026)—SAE Institute Amsterdam recently installed Audient’s dedicated immersive audio interface and monitor controller, ORIA, into its brand-new Dolby Atmos teaching space.

The organization has a long-standing partnership with Audient and the SAE Amsterdam campus features an array of Audient gear. Students begin with the portable iD4 and iD44 desktop interfaces, which offer flexibility for various production situations. From there, they progress to using the rackmount iD48 to connect live rooms to production studios, utilizing ASP880 preamps in Studio 1 and eventually mixing on the ASP8024 console in Studio 3, which provides their first experience with an inline desk.

For SAE Amsterdam, integrating Dolby Atmos into the curriculum was an essential move as spatial audio transitions from a luxury format to an industry standard. “Across our SAE region, including Germany, Switzerland and Austria, there was a clear decision that immersive audio had to become part of the student experience,” explains Giacomo Piscitelli, head of the audio department at SAE Institute Amsterdam.

Various factors were involved in choosing the central engine for this new multi-speaker environment. “The built-in tuning and calibration features were especially important,” Giacomo notes. “They allowed us to work with the right external partners while still using ORIA as the central system to align the room to the Dolby curve and Dolby requirements.”

For the faculty, offering audio education means ensuring students are ready for real-world scenarios. Dolby Atmos has become a staple in post-production, cinema, film and other high-end audio environments. Giacomo adds: “We want our students to graduate with experience on the systems and workflows they will actually encounter in the industry.”