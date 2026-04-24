IK Multimedia ARC X Immersive Calibration Software Debuts

IK’s new update to its ARC room correction technology now calibrates immersive monitoring setups up to 9.1.6.

New York, NY (April 24, 2026)—IK Multimedia has launched ARC X Immersive, a new update for its ARC room correction technology; while the software previously calibrated stereo and stereo-plus-sub systems, it can now additionally handle immersive monitoring setups up to 9.1.6.

Designed for modern immersive workflows, ARC X Immersive aims to simplify calibration for immersive systems, bringing measurement, alignment, and correction together within a single integrated system. The result, according to IK Multimedia, is improved spatial accuracy and more reliable translation across playback systems.

ARC X Immersive provides users with an automated workflow that measures and calibrates the entire speaker array as a single system. It aligns level, timing and phase across all channels while applying full-range room correction.

Calibration is stored and processed directly on ARC-enabled iLoud monitors or via ARC Studio for third-party systems, providing correction in a space regardless of the DAW or playback source. It is included with compatible iLoud monitoring systems and available for third-party setups via ARC Studio.

ARC X Immersive is provided in IK Multimedia’s new immersive bundles, offering ready-to-use 7.1.4 monitoring systems

ARC X Immersive capabilities unlock with qualifying iLoud monitor systems of four or more channels and with ARC Studio-based setups via IK Product Manager.